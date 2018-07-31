AJ Student Prize 2018: Canterbury School of Architecture

About the University for the Creative Arts

Courses BA Architecture, Interior Architecture & Design, MArch, MA Architecture, MA Urban Design

Location Canterbury

Head of School Colin Holden

Full-time tutors 8

Part-time tutors 25

Number of students 350

Staff to student ratio 1:12

Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Rachael Aylward-Jones, BA Architecture

Show Fullscreen Perspective

Project title Casa do Artesão

Project description Casa do Artesão is located just outside the City Centre of Lisbon, Portugal. The aim of the building is to preserve traditional masonry trades in Lisbon, maintain key historic buildings and offer the opportunity for young people to gain invaluable masonry skills while reducing the 28 per cent unemployment rate through an apprenticeship scheme. Casa do Artesão’s close proximity to seven historical buildings gives experienced masons the opportunity to maintain these key buildings by replacing broken stones, monuments and gargoyles. The broken pieces will then be brought back to the building to place into the sample façade, which is pulled away from the main mass of the building to be displayed as an artwork. The proposal strongly revolves around carving, and provides spaces for apprentices, experienced masons and the public to enjoy the beauty of materiality and craft through carefully designed spaces and offers people an opportunity to try their hands at trades that formed the historic city. The principle of carving runs throughout the entire building, with the form being ‘split’ from a cube in both plan, section and elevation views, and spaces internally having the aesthetic of being carved out from a mass.

Show Fullscreen 1.50 section

Tutor citation ‘Rachael’s Lisbon project engages with complex contextual issues of deprivation, decay and gentrification within a Unesco Urban World Heritage Site context. It crafts a new narrative for the non-mimetic conservation of vernacular craft skills through the preservation of historic fabrics.’ Sam McElhinney

Postgraduate

Kale Bailey, MArch

Show Fullscreen Galleryinterior

Project title Luang Prabang Special Economic Zone: a Critical Regionalist Approach

Project description The proposal is for a set of buildings which revise the Special Economic Zone from a Laotian perspective, with particular focus on the development of indigenous commerce with sustainable, environmentally aware development, maximising the use of local materials. This creates a more coherent schema, where all parties involved in the expansion of the city benefit. The architectural language developed throughout the project research based on the Laotian ‘Li’ unit of measurement, defines a new system that could be adopted countrywide. The structural system is an adaptation of one which has been utilised for centuries in south-east Asia. Contemporary reworkings of traditional techniques and materials produce an architecture which refers to the past while being firmly situated within an optimistic view of the present and near-future of this rapidly changing country.

Show Fullscreen Librarysheet

Tutor citation ‘My final year brief is simple: propose something on Earth. Students research whatever issues they feel to be pertinent. Kale has taken an interest in a rapidly evolving area of south-east Asia and questioned the current model of foreign investment, particularly with respect to the Special Economic Zone model, assessing its programmes and the urban and architectural approaches taken in its realisation. The thesis has been developed across diverse media and scales, finessing a compelling proposal which is grounded in solid research with skill, energy and commitment.’ John Bell

