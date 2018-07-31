AJ Student Prize 2018: Arts University Bournemouth

About the Faculty of Art, Design and Architecture

Courses BA (Hons)Architecture, Master of Architecture

BA (Hons)Architecture, Master of Architecture Location Bournemouth

Bournemouth Head of School Simon Beeson (undergraduate) Ed Frith (postgraduate)

Simon Beeson (undergraduate) Ed Frith (postgraduate) Full-time tutors 4

4 Part-time tutors 3

3 Number of students 114

114 Staff to student ratio 1:22

1:22 Fees Home/EU £9,250, overseas £16,500

Undergraduate

Annalaura Fornasier, BA (Hons) Architecture

Show Fullscreen 04 hr fornasier entrance

Project title An Agora for Poole

Project description The notion of gathering and dwelling, particularly within the public realm, has been investigated through the design of a public piazza and market for the coastal town of Poole. The brief was to deliver a hybrid urban building, with public and private activities, including business and living accommodation, as well as offices for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The aim was to produce a proposal that would respond to its context and that would give back two lost civic spaces to the people of Poole – the square and the market – a place that would respect the origins of food and promote local products. The design was inspired by a study of the ancient Greek agora and of the English market cross, with a design process led by the idea of integrating both aesthetic and functional choices. This is a place where conviviality could newly flourish; a structure in harmony with its surroundings and the local policies, in terms of geometric forms, linearity, elevation and sustainability, while ensuring access to people of all ages and abilities.

Show Fullscreen 09 hr fornasier piazza

Tutor citation ‘Annalaura’s project reaffirms the notion that the city is not only for commerce, but for public culture. A market and café frame a square – the piazza – and establish an invitation for civic life; a ‘freespace’. Settings for social engagement are represented in emotive vignettes: people browsing the market stalls, mothers chatting over lattes, buskers on the steps, father and son doing homework while waiting for a meal, and a young girl gazing across the market square towards the horizon.’ Simon Beeson

Postgraduate

Janis Ludzizz, MArch

03 ludziss concrete study

Project title Reconstructivism/Bee Hub

Project description This project is a speculation on social, ecological and economic issues affected by the wellbeing of the bee population worldwide and how bees are affected by diseases such as colony collapse disorder. In the Bee Hub Art Centre, art is used to promote the protection of honey bees. The proposal is based and designed on the principles of the Constructivist manifesto, written by Aleksei Gan in 1922, where the building is designed to its true nature; in this case, to promote and raise honey bee awareness. Bees are linked with the Constructivism movement because they are faithful followers of three Constructivist principles; Tectonics, Factura and Construction. Lively and vibrant spaces are created across the Bee Hub site which can be explored by the visitors and used by the artists to create artworks. Aleksei Gan’s rural kiosk 2D image is used as a design base to create a layout for the Bee Hub project. Gan’s image is deconstructed and reconstructed into three-dimensional forms. These forms are then segregated into three layers; movement, structures, and surface. These layers represent functions assigned to the shapes in the composition created from the reconstructed Constructivist image.

Show Fullscreen 06 ludziss ground plan

Tutor citation ‘Bee Hub is a creative and colourful response to the questions Janis was asked from Félix Guattari’s Three Ecologies, which pervade the approach of the AUB masters course. Through movement research, critical analysis and screen printing in the first year of his masters, Janis uniquely established Constructivist Aleksei Gan’s work as part of his underlying design thinking to create a building to enrich and stimulate all the senses.’ Ed Frith

