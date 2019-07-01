Ström Architects wins go-ahead for 'split' suburban house

Ström Architects has won approval to replace a ’nondescript two-storey house’ with a 425m² home in Walton-on-Thames, Surrey

According to the practice, the brick-built, five-bedroom scheme has been ’split into two volumes’ to avoid it appearing as a ’single monolithic mass’ on the suburban plot.

The smaller volume to the south will house the living room, dining room and kitchen below the master suite and guest bedroom.

To the north, a taller block contains three children’s bedrooms together with the plant room, utility, study and garage.

The Hampshire-based firm said: ’[The house] sits on a road of large residential properties, many of which have been recently rebuilt in a Neo-Georgian style.

’We have purposefully avoided a single monolithic mass, which could have appeared bulky or intrusive. Instead, we have split the house into two volumes to reduce the visual form.’

’The new house is to be built from brickwork, picking up on the materiality of neighbouring properties – but long-format bricks will give a more elegant, modern aesthetic. The brickwork is taken internally – running through the staircase void – to enforce the presence of the two separate volumes on either side.’

The ’contemporary, robust and elegant’ interiors have also been designed by Ström Architects.

Work is expected to start on site in early 2020.

Show Fullscreen Strom architects lay house 06