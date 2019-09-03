Stockwool wins planning for seven homes on east London infill plot

Stockwool has won the go-ahead for this seven-home scheme on an underused mews off Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London

The project on the rear, infill site in Radlett Close features a pair of four-bedroom semi-detached homes and a terrace of five three-bedroom townhouses houses.

According to the practice, the semis will feature ’double-height living spaces’ and private gardens, while the terraces will have ’their own garage at ground floor, and private patios fronting Atherton Mews’ with the top floor living space ’orientated onto a private rooftop to maximise sunlight’.

Michael Brown, a retained land agent to client Canonsfield Properties, said: ’The empty site to the rear of the existing blocks at Radlett Close was always an issue with dumped cars, fly-tipping and ill-use, poor hard landscaping and oversized parking areas.

‘[This] design is a great solution in maximising its potential, providing much-needed family-sized mews houses whilst eliminating the current ongoing issues.’

A future timescale is not yet known.