Stock Exchange denies Make-designed relocation

London Stock Exchange Group has denied that it is looking to move its headquarters outside the Square Mile

The Times reported that the world-famous trading forum had contracted Ken Shuttleworth’s practice Make to design it a new base in Shoreditch.

London Stock Exchange has had its HQ at Paternoster Square near St Paul’s Cathedral since 2004. But, according to reports, it is considering moving to a plot it owns near Finsbury Square.

However, a spokesperson for the group said: ‘London Stock Exchange Group is undertaking an analysis of its global property portfolio. It has no intention to move its headquarters from its current location.’

The group said on Friday (13 September) that it had rejected a takeover bid from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearings as it had ‘fundamental concerns’ over issues including deliverability and value.

Make, which designed the new home for bank UBS at 5 Broadgate (pictured below), has been contacted for comment on the Stock Exchange reports.