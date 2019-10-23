Stirling winner picked to design Olympic legacy housing

The winner of this year’s RIBA Stirling Prize, Mikhail Riches Architects, has been chosen to design the latest batch of new homes on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in east London

The practice – which won the UK’s largest architecture prize for its Goldsmith Street social housing earlier this month – is one of seven practices chosen by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) to draw up plans for the Pudding Mill neighbourhood south of the former Olympic Stadium and close to Stratford High Street.

Mikhail Riches is working with RCKa, William Matthews Architects and BBUK Landscape Architects on the neighbourhood’s Bridgewater site which will host around 600 homes along with community facilities and retail.

The neighbourhood’s Pudding Mill Lane site will meanwhile be designed by Gort Scott, 5th Studio and Jonathan Cook Landscape Architects. It will feature 900 units – including 40 homes for older people – and 36,000m² of employment space along with health and community facilities.

LLDC executive director of development Rosanna Lawes said: ‘Pudding Mill will be a thriving new neighbourhood on Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and we’re determined to build high-quality new homes and significant commercial space, generating jobs and homes across a variety of tenures, affordable and for sale which cater for everybody.

‘We’ll continue to work closely with people in the area as we develop our plans with our design teams, ahead of a planning application submission next year.’

Mikhail Riches founding director Annalie Riches said: ‘Our appointment … gives us the opportunity to work with a dynamic team to create a new, thoughtfully designed, family-focused neighbourhood, that’s environmentally and sustainably conscious, being virtually car-free and aiming for zero carbon.

‘We now look forward to listening to, and learning about what local people think and feel is important about this site.’

Jay Gort, director at Gort Scott Architects which is working on the Pudding Mill Lane site, described the job as a ’fantastic opportunity’. He said: ‘For years our practice has been fascinated by the challenge of how to make successful mixed-use neighbourhoods, and this is proving to be a great project to build on our experience and research.

‘In close collaboration with 5th Studio, officers at the LLDC and a wider team that includes Jonathan Cook Landscape Architects, ZCD and PBA we will be continuously questioning: what type of neighbourhood should Pudding Mill be?’

Pudding Mill is the latest phase of legacy housing. The first phase, known as Chobham Manor and designed by Make with PRP, Haworth Tompkins, Nord, Karakusevic Carson Architects, is still under construction.

Plans for the second phase – known as East Wick and Sweet Water and designed by Studio Egret West, Sheppard Robson, Alison Brooks Architects, ShedKM, Piercy & Co, Astudio and landscape designers Fabrik – were unveiled four years ago.

The homes at Pudding Mill will be 40 per cent affordable and split between London Affordable Rent, London Living Rent and Shared Ownership. Neighbouring developments include LDA Design’s 190,000m2 campus for University College London, which was given the green light by Sadiq Khan last year.