Stirling Prize winner picked for £1.2bn Silvertown Tunnel project

The AJ can reveal that RIBA Stirling Prize-winning practice dRMM has landed a key role on the £1.2 billion Silvertown Tunnel project

The architect is working on the portal buildings for the new 1.4km tunnel under the river Thames between Greenwich and Silvertown, as well as a proposed cycle and footbridge.

The practice is part of the Riverlinx consortium of Spanish construction giant Ferrovial subsidiary Cintra, BAM PPP PGGM, Macquarie Capital and SK E&C, which was awarded the construction contract by project backer Transport for London (TfL) in November.

According to TfL, the twin-bore road tunnel will follow the route of the existing Emirates Air Line cable car and aims to ‘reduce congestion at the Blackwall Tunnel and improve the reliability and resilience of the wider road network’.

The organisation added: ’The population and traffic will increase in this area of London because of major developments under way and planned on Greenwich Peninsula and at the Royal Docks, Stratford and Barking Riverside.’

A spokesperson for dRMM, which was co-founded by current National Infrastructure Commission board member Sadie Morgan, said: ’The project is at an early stage and we are developing designs using sustainable construction materials.

‘We have approached the brief as an excellent opportunity to make vital infrastructure more sustainable and contribute positively to the urban realm.’

dRMM is a signatory of Architects Declare which includes among its commitments a pledge to ’evaluate all new projects against the aspiration to contribute positively to mitigating climate breakdown, and encourage our clients to adopt this approach’.

Two years ago, TfL was granted a Development Consent Order by the Department for Transport for the subterranean scheme – an order which effectively gives the green light to any development categorised as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP).

Construction had been expected to begin this year, with the new tunnel opening ‘from 2025’.

However, the massive scheme is not without its critics.

In March, Liberal Democrat London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon said: ‘Silvertown road tunnel is already turning out to be a hugely expensive construction project and I expect its financial cost will escalate even further.

’The project should be cancelled and the money invested in much-needed upgrades to the Tube network, such as signalling upgrades on the Piccadilly line. More money also needs to be invested in walking and cycling infrastructure, including a pedestrian and cycle bridge linking Rotherhithe to Canary Wharf.’

Meanwhile, the AJ’s sister title New Civil Engineer has reported that the losing contract bidder, Silver Thames Connect, continues to pursue a Part 7 Claim to the Technology & Construction Court after the Riverlinx consortium was named the preferred bidder for the contract.

The Stop Silvertown Tunnel Coalition, which has opposed the tunnel on environmental grounds, has also threatened to take the London Mayor’s office to court for pushing ahead with the project.