Stiff + Trevillion reveals full designs for Tower Bridge office overhaul

Stiff + Trevillion has revealed designs for a major new office building next to Tower Bridge on the south bank of the Thames

The practice has submitted plans to Southwark Council to redevelop an ‘out of date’ 1990s office building at Tower Bridge Court.

The plans include stripping the building back to its frame and extending it to create 1,021m² of new office space.

The ground floor entrance of the new building will be opened up to the street, while the ground floor will be used as a flexible, multi-use space that will be available for events, workshops and exhibitions.

The new office will include a club room and terrace with all tenants able to outdoor space through balconies and gardens.

Developer FORE acquired the building for £51 million in July 2018 and is partnering with development manager Landid on the project.

Lance Routh, Director at Stiff + Trevillion, said: ’Designing a building within a heritage area of such importance presents great challenges.

’We have worked very closely with FORE and Landid to understand the historic context, creating a building with a refined architecture that in its scale and materiality is wholly sympathetic to its surroundings.’

Show Fullscreen Existing Tower Court building (left); Stiff + Trevillion’s new proposals (right) Existing Tower Court building (left); Stiff + Trevillion’s new proposals (right)