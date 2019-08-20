Stiff + Trevillion reveals full designs for Tower Bridge office overhaul

Stiff + Trevillion has revealed designs for a major new office building next to Tower Bridge on the south bank of the Thames
The practice has submitted plans to Southwark Council to redevelop an ‘out of date’ 1990s office building at Tower Bridge Court.
The plans include stripping the building back to its frame and extending it to create 1,021m² of new office space.
The ground floor entrance of the new building will be opened up to the street, while the ground floor will be used as a flexible, multi-use space that will be available for events, workshops and exhibitions.
The new office will include a club room and terrace with all tenants able to outdoor space through balconies and gardens.
Developer FORE acquired the building for £51 million in July 2018 and is partnering with development manager Landid on the project.
Lance Routh, Director at Stiff + Trevillion, said: ’Designing a building within a heritage area of such importance presents great challenges.
’We have worked very closely with FORE and Landid to understand the historic context, creating a building with a refined architecture that in its scale and materiality is wholly sympathetic to its surroundings.’
Existing Tower Court building (left); Stiff + Trevillion’s new proposals (right)
Project data
Location Tower Bridge, London SE1
Type of project Office
Client FORE Partnership
Architect Stiff + Trevillion
Landscape architect Camlins
Planning consultant Iceni
Structural engineer Webb Yates
M&E consultant Atelier Ten
Quantity surveyor Rider Levett Bucknall
CDM adviser Rider Levett Bucknall
Funding ICG Longbow
Readers' comments (3)
RIBA London20 August, 2019 9:13 am
Genuinely prefer the older building here
Robert Wakeham20 August, 2019 11:20 am
So 'up to date' is code for bland, boring and uninspired compared with the 'out of date' predecessor. And it would appear that any notions of sustainability can take a running jump - the existing building dating from the 1990s is so ancient that it's surely threatening to crumble into a heap of debris.
The director's comments ring very hollow indeed, and I'm sure that Hellman would've thought up a suitable name for the architects.
Chris Rogers20 August, 2019 12:23 pm
A better fit aesthetically than the existing building, referring as it does to the prevalent warehouse typology in the area.
As for embodied energy etc, well yes, but sadly duff buildings don't let/sell and so money talks. The number of even quite major 80s/90s buildings now having tinted glazing, fussy mullions and chunky stone cladding removed in favour of something calmer is striking - even BDP's massive juggernaut for JP Morgan at Victoria Embankment.
