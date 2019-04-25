Stephenson Studio wins go-ahead for flats on ‘concealed’ suburban Cheshire site

Stephenson Studio has won consent for this 900m² apartment block, housing four self-contained flats, in the South Hale conservation area in Hale Barns, Cheshire
The scheme will replace a single dwelling which sat on the ‘concealed’ site, originally part of a large Edwardian Villa subdivided in the 1980s to create the backland plot.
The site was bought in 2015 and plans were subsequently approved for a one-off house. But, according to the Manchester-based practice, the economic climate meant ‘it proved difficult to develop the plot’ as a single home and so it drew up alternative plans for this four-flat scheme.
Work is expected to start on site in August on the £2 million project, which was recently shortlisted for a Housing Design Award.
The architect’s view
The four apartments are arranged within the building to provide the maximum privacy from neighbouring dwellings and each of the apartments.
Exterior merges with interior, building merges with landscaping, spaces are studied exercises in volumetric interplay and light is manipulated by transparency and reflection.
The controlled form and elevational treatment creates a simple, understated, calm building that maximises the assets of the site, its surrounding landscape and views. The bold, robust forms, with deep-set reveals, help to express the carved solidity and sculptural quality of the architecture.
The proposed limited material palette with contrasting textures and colours - lightly coloured render, shuttered concrete, timber and glass - will create an elegant scheme with a distinctive presence within the site, while being discreet from North Road.
Project data
Location North Road, Hale Barns, Cheshire
Type of project Private residential scheme – four self-contained apartments
Client LMO Property
Architect Stephenson Studio
Landscape architect None
Planning consultant Emery
Structural engineer Not yet appointed
M&E consultant Not yet appointed
Quantity surveyor Artal
Main contractor Not yet appointed
Funding Private
Tender date Estimated June 2019
Start on site date Estimated August 2019
Completion date December 2020
Contract duration 16 months
Gross internal floor area Circa 900m²
Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional
Total cost £2 million
7419 north road consented planning drawings ground floor plan
