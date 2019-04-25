Stephenson Studio wins go-ahead for flats on ‘concealed’ suburban Cheshire site

Stephenson Studio has won consent for this 900m² apartment block, housing four self-contained flats, in the South Hale conservation area in Hale Barns, Cheshire

The scheme will replace a single dwelling which sat on the ‘concealed’ site, originally part of a large Edwardian Villa subdivided in the 1980s to create the backland plot.

The site was bought in 2015 and plans were subsequently approved for a one-off house. But, according to the Manchester-based practice, the economic climate meant ‘it proved difficult to develop the plot’ as a single home and so it drew up alternative plans for this four-flat scheme.

Work is expected to start on site in August on the £2 million project, which was recently shortlisted for a Housing Design Award.

The architect’s view The four apartments are arranged within the building to provide the maximum privacy from neighbouring dwellings and each of the apartments. Exterior merges with interior, building merges with landscaping, spaces are studied exercises in volumetric interplay and light is manipulated by transparency and reflection. The controlled form and elevational treatment creates a simple, understated, calm building that maximises the assets of the site, its surrounding landscape and views. The bold, robust forms, with deep-set reveals, help to express the carved solidity and sculptural quality of the architecture. The proposed limited material palette with contrasting textures and colours - lightly coloured render, shuttered concrete, timber and glass - will create an elegant scheme with a distinctive presence within the site, while being discreet from North Road. Show Fullscreen 286 cam 06

Project data

Location North Road, Hale Barns, Cheshire

Type of project Private residential scheme – four self-contained apartments

Client LMO Property

Architect Stephenson Studio

Landscape architect None

Planning consultant Emery

Structural engineer Not yet appointed

M&E consultant Not yet appointed

Quantity surveyor Artal

Main contractor Not yet appointed

Funding Private

Tender date Estimated June 2019

Start on site date Estimated August 2019

Completion date December 2020

Contract duration 16 months

Gross internal floor area Circa 900m²

Form of contract and/or procurement Traditional

Total cost £2 million