Stephen Davy Peter Smith wins approval for Norwood Junction homes

Stephen Davy Peter Smith Architects has been given the go-ahead for a 15-home scheme near Norwood Junction Station, south London

Backed by local Croydon-based developer Keyte & Co, the 1,288m² six-storey scheme which ‘leans back’ on its upper floors, will replace a block of six maisonettes on a corner plot between Eldon Park and Albert Road.

The recently approved £3.5million development features three linked blocks which, the practice says, ‘rotate around the corner, allowing the form to address each street and, importantly, the corner, reminiscent of the villa that once stood on the site’.

Work is expected to start this summer and to complete in late 2021.

Printed model 2

Project data

Client Keyte & Co

Architect Stephen Davy Peter Smith Architects (project architect: Kyriaki Pouangare)

Planning consultant Savills

Start on site date TBC

Contract duration 15 months

Gross internal floor area 1,288m² (including communal/refuse areas)

Form of contract TBC

Annual CO2 emissions 13 tonnes (est)

Total cost £3.5 million