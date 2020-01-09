Stephen Davy Peter Smith wins approval for Norwood Junction homes

Stephen Davy Peter Smith Architects has been given the go-ahead for a 15-home scheme near Norwood Junction Station, south London
Backed by local Croydon-based developer Keyte & Co, the 1,288m² six-storey scheme which ‘leans back’ on its upper floors, will replace a block of six maisonettes on a corner plot between Eldon Park and Albert Road.
The recently approved £3.5million development features three linked blocks which, the practice says, ‘rotate around the corner, allowing the form to address each street and, importantly, the corner, reminiscent of the villa that once stood on the site’.
Work is expected to start this summer and to complete in late 2021.
Printed model 2
Project data
Client Keyte & Co
Architect Stephen Davy Peter Smith Architects (project architect: Kyriaki Pouangare)
Planning consultant Savills
Start on site date TBC
Contract duration 15 months
Gross internal floor area 1,288m² (including communal/refuse areas)
Form of contract TBC
Annual CO2 emissions 13 tonnes (est)
Total cost £3.5 million
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham9 January, 2020 9:59 am
Good that it's replacing something more nondescript than it's very 'London' four storey neighbour on the opposite corner.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment