Steffian Bradley insists UK office will survive after US business closes

The London office of healthcare specialist Steffian Bradley Architects (SBA) has insisted the closure of its north American business will not affect operations in the UK

Earlier this week it emerged that the US arm of the 87-year-old practice, which was registered as Steffian Bradley Incorporated and headquartered in Boston, had unexpectedly shut its doors.

It is understood the American business has now filed for bankruptcy and that the closure will result in the loss of about 120 jobs across the USA and Canada.

However, the sister London outfit, which has been trading here since 2001 as a separate business, Steffian Bradley Ltd, and has 12 ARB-registered architects, says its work will continue.

In a statement released to the AJ, practice director Rob Cole said: ’Steffian Bradley Architects (trading as Steffian Bradley Ltd) is an established UK practice specialising in healthcare, health cciences, residential and commercial projects.

’Following the closure of Steffian Bradley Inc, headquartered in Boston USA, Steffian Bradley Ltd continues to service clients and contracts throughout the UK and internationally.’

Among the practice’s best known schemes in the UK are the Oxford Churchill Hospital, cancer centre (2009) and its Halo Building, Pathology Hub in Euston Road near King’s Cross, which was shortlsited for the AJ 2019 Retrofit Awards.

News of the US office’s closure broke on Wednesday this week following a post on Linkedin by Steffian Bradley Architects’ US principal Bub Humenn.

He said: ’With deep regrets, SBA closed it’s doors yesterday.

’It was a wonderful professional firm to be a part of. I was there for 27 years and my partners started much earlier. My deepest regret is that we had very talented and dedicated staff that enjoyed working together. I can recommend them without hesitation and wish them success. Please let me know if you would like me to send you names of architectural and interior staff at all levels.

’I am very thankful to have been a part of SBA. hashtag#architects hashtag#professional hashtag#talented hashtag#dedicated hashtag#interior hashtag#teamwork hashtag#workingtogether hashtag#staff’.