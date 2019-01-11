Stanton Williams shortlisted for Alps film festival project

London-based Stanton Williams has been shortlisted alongside two French practices for a scheme to create a new home for a film festival in the Alps

The UK practice is competing against Paris firms Devaux & Devaux and Bernard Desmoulin for the opportunity to design the Animated Cinema City in Annecy.

The winner will transform a 6,500m² site currently comprising cottages and stables into a cultural hub to host the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The objective is to create lively and welcoming spaces for cinema, art and food as well as a park within the listed Le Haras plot.

More than 100 entries were received to the competition.

Bernard Desmoulin is working with Annecy practice Soria on its entry.

The next Annecy International Animation Film Festival takes place in June.

Stanton Williams and Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands last year submitted detailed designs for University College London’s new Stratford campus in east London.