Stanton Williams and Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands win approval for UCL East schemes

The mayor of London’s 2012 Olympics legacy body has granted final approval for construction of university buildings by Stanton Williams and Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands on the Olympic Park

The London Legacy Development Corporation’s Planning Decisions Committee unanimously voted to grant reserved matters consent for the practices’ proposals for UCL East in Stratford, east London.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan awarded outline planning permission to the 180,000m2 campus for University College London almost exactly a year ago.

The latest approval covers detailed designs for phase one of the project, which will now start on site this summer.

This phase will include Stanton Williams’ 34,000m2 research, innovation and teaching facility Marshgate I, which will feature café and retail facilities as well as a network of public spaces.

Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands’ mixed-use Pool Street West building will consist of a three-storey academic podium housing a Future Living Institute, as well as two towers providing 500 student beds.

The phase one buildings will allow UCL to deliver research and teaching from eight faculties, tackling challenges such as how to effectively power electric vehicles and how to improve the lives of disabled people worldwide.

Public realm design for the area surrounding the two schemes has been led by VOGT Landscape. This aims to create a distinctive environment that ‘expresses UCL East’s identity but is also rooted in the geology, history and culture of this unique part of east London’.

Illustrative model of the UCL East site on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Source: Stanton Williams Illustrative model of the UCL East site on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

UCL East is part of the university’s £1.25 billion, 10-year Transforming UCL investment programme.

UCL East academic director Paola Lettieri said: ‘UCL’s new campus will embody our commitment to creating and sharing knowledge that will bring long-term benefit to both people and planet. We are thrilled to celebrate this key milestone, which brings us one step closer to meeting this vision.’