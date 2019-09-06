Stallan-Brand takes over former Richard Murphy Glasgow site

Stallan-Brand has unveiled plans for a mixed-use scheme on the site of Richard Murphy Architects’ abandoned Candleriggs Quarter in Glasgow

Sketches from the Glasgow-based practice were displayed as part of public consultation events held for the latest project at the end of August.

Richard Murphy’s Edinburgh firm secured planning permission three years ago for a huge scheme on the site, including homes, student digs, shops and public space.

However those proposals, backed by special purpose company Candleriggs, never came to fruition and the plot was bought earlier this year by Scottish developer Drum Property.

Stallan-Brand, which is working with Drum on the Buchanan Wharf development on Clydeside, was then invited to take a fresh look at the options for Candleriggs.

The practice’s design director Paul Stallan told the AJ: ‘We are confident we can make it work. It is going to be a mixture of residential, office and retail – the more drivers, the better.

‘It will be a finer grain development than previous proposals; we have looked for granularity and working with the character of the Merchant City.’

Drum, working with Stamford Property Investments, has submitted three proposal-of-application notices to Glasgow City Council. The first consultation event took place at City Halls on 29 August.

The site covers Candleriggs Square, bound by Hutcheson Street, Trongate, Candleriggs and Wilson Street, and it has been derelict for over a decade despite several attempts to bring it into use.

Drum Property Group managing director Graeme Bone said: ‘This is an exciting opportunity to transform this neglected part of the city centre and complete the regeneration of the Merchant City.

‘We are committed to delivering a sensitive mixed-use development that brings together an enhanced public realm with high-quality residential accommodation and amenities, reflecting the area’s unique setting, feel and sense of community.

Stamford Property Investments managing director Uri Goldberg added: ‘Candleriggs offers an unprecedented regeneration opportunity for Glasgow city centre. We want to work closely in partnership with local people, groups and businesses throughout all stages of the development and we look forward to hearing their views.’

Stallan said Candleriggs Merchant City was a ‘unique historic urban neighbourhood’ characterised by rich and varied architecture stretching from the 1500s to the present day.

’Within this context, our contemporary designs propose to add a new vibrancy, viability and sensitive preservation of townscape,’ he said.