Stallan-Brand submits plans for 'playful yet industrial' Glasgow pre-school

Stallan-Brand has submitted detailed plans for a striking pre-school building as part of its huge Buchanan Wharf development on Clydeside

The local practice recently handed in documents to the city council for the brightly clad, geometrically roofed Early Years Centre next to the River Clyde. Stallan-Brand won planning consent for its wider Buchanan Wharf masterplan (pictured below) last summer. Backed by developer Drum Property Group, the ambitious scheme will create seven buildings, providing 98,000m² of offices, more than 300 homes and 6,200m² of other commercial space.

The 1,138m² Early Years Centre will cater for up to 120 children. Planning documents said the architectural language of the proposed nursery was ‘playful’ while also ‘referencing the history of shipbuilding and industry on the Clydeside’.

‘The purpose of the iconic frontage is to signify the playful function of the building as a crèche, root the building within the context of its historically significant site and create a dynamic vista to mark the end of the landscaped promenade along the riverside masterplan,’ said the practice.

It added that proposed rooflights were ‘reminiscent of the smokestacks of ships that once docked near this part of the river’ and that the bright orange cladding ‘imitates the language of cranes and industrial mechanics appropriate to the setting’.

Inside spaces have been designed to offer natural light, volume, materiality, colour, security and at ground level access to the outside. Externally, a red brick base will give way to a sculptural arrangement of powder-coated steel, perforated mesh panels and brise soleil.

Drum Property Group last summer signed up Barclays bank to take 44,000m² in the larger Buchanan Wharf development for its new headquarters.

Detailed applications for the first two buildings on the site, designed by Aberdeen architect Halliday Fraser Munro, were previously submitted for planning. The first, a seven-storey block, will provide 10,700m² of office space, while the second, a 10-storey building, will provide 19,000m² of offices.

A Drum Property Group spokesperson has described the Buchanan Wharf development as a ‘benchmark development in Scotland, a new and distinctive quarter for the city’.