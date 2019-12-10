Squires’ replacement for Adjaye’s Strand plans set for approval

Squire & Partners’ plans for a luxury hotel scheme on The Strand, replacing an earlier mixed-use scheme by Adjaye Associates, look set to be approved next week

The project at 5 The Strand involves the demolition of the existing 1980s building, designed by Abbott Howard Partnership, to make way for a 200-bed hotel run by Park Hyatt.

According to planning documents, elements of the designs for the 14,500m² project were derived from the ‘character’ of nearby Trafalgar Square and have been recommended for approval ahead of a meeting of Westminster Council’s planning committee on 17 December.

The Squires scheme replaces Adjaye Associates’ competition-winning proposal, which secured planning approval in 2017 but was never built.

The site was sold last year by BlackRock Real Estate for a reported £90 million and the new scheme has been brought forward through a joint venture between property firms Clivedale and Indian developer ABIL.

The building was formerly the HQ of developer Landsec but has recently been occupied by Westminster City Council.

Adjaye was appointed to the scheme in 2015, around the same time as the practice won planning permission for another major central London job opposite the Ritz in Piccadilly.

Last year these plans were also shelved in favour of an AHMM-designed refurb.

Squire & Partners’ proposed scheme at 5 The Strand was recently tweaked following its submission in May, with the height dropped to appease the borough’s planners.

An amended design and access statement lodged in November reads: ’In response to comments raised by Westminster City Council, we have lowered the overall height of the building by 1m and set back the 11th floor and roof plant enclosure along Northumberland Street by 3m.’