Squire and Partners set for Kensington consent 13 years after first application

14 May, 2020 By

squire forecourt with historic facade

Forecourt with historic cinema facade - 2020 plans

Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire forecourt with historic facade

    Forecourt with historic cinema facade - 2020 plans

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire approach from kensington hgih st of scheme

    Approach from Kensington High Street of scheme - 2020 plans

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire cinema streeet scape

    New cinema in the foreground, with old cinema facade further along Kensington High Street - 2020 plans

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • ken high st

    View of new cinema on Kensington High Street - 2020 plans

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire entrance to cinema

    Entrance to the new Picturehouse cinema - 2020 plans

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire cinema entrance

    New cinema entrance

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire cinema inside bar high res

    Lobby of new cinema

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire apartments in courtyards

    Apartments and courtyard

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire views from earls court

    View of an apartment building from Earls Court Road

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • elevations

    Elevations of Earl's Court Road frontage (top) and Kensington High Street frontage

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • squire site boundary

    Site boundary

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • existing buildings onsite

    The now-demolished buildings which were on the site

    Source:Squire and Partners

  • Squire and Partners' rejected scheme for the Odeon in Kensington High Street (January 2015)

    Squire and Partners' rejected scheme for the Odeon in Kensington High Street (January 2015)

  • Squire and Partners' rejected scheme for the Odeon in Kensington High Street (January 2015)

    Squire and Partners' rejected scheme for the Odeon in Kensington High Street (January 2015)

  • Squire and Partners' previous scheme for the Odeon in Kensington High Street 2008

    Squire and Partners' previous scheme for the Odeon in Kensington High Street 2008

Squire and Partners looks likely to win approval for its rejigged design for a Kensington High Street cinema more than a decade after its first application for the plot

The practice, having submitted its application the previous year, was given permission for a scheme to redevelop the former Kensington Odeon in 2008. The 40-home project, which retained the façade of the historic cinema, did not include any neighbouring sites.

Seven years later, the practice returned with an alternative, larger mixed-use proposal for 63 homes, which incorporated a number of surrounding properties. The plans were recommended by officers for approval.

However councillors at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea rejected those plans following a campaign to retain the 1926 cinema building led by celebrities including film director Richard Curtis and actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Prince Michael of Kent.

Squire and Partners went back in 2016 with revised plans and received permission for a development comprising buildings of between three and eight storeys, which retained a cinema and kept the façade from the original Kensington Odeon.

Now, the practice is expected to get permission for a revised version of that scheme, which provides more office and shop space and increases the number of homes to 106. 

Under designs submitted to the council in December, and recommended for approval at a planning committee next week, additional storeys are proposed on three buildings. The resulting development would have a total of 28,700m² space, including 590m² of shops, 730m² of offices and a six-screen cinema of just under 5,000m². 

Planning officers noted that the 35 affordable homes only amount to 24 per cent of habitable rooms (or 17 per cent of residential floor space), less than the 35 per cent required.

However, the officers added that the increase of 15 units, from the 20 promised under the 2016 planning consent, still represented an overall rise in affordable housing provision.

