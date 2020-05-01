Squire & Partners designer sews NHS scrubs to order

AJ100 practice Squire & Partners is making scrubs to order for NHS staff as the sector continues to aid the frontline battle against Covid-19

The firm’s in-house textile designer, Isabel Fletcher, who usually creates fabric furnishings for its interior design arm, has focused her efforts on protective clothing for medical workers in need.

She is overseeing the cutting of approved material in the practice’s Brixton workshop and sewing suits together at home to meet the specific requirements of individual NHS workers.

About 10 sets of scrubs are then delivered each week to coronavirus response charity For the Love of Scrubs, which is working through a waiting list of in-need workers in hospitals, surgeries and care homes.

As well as giving up Fletcher’s time, and that of colleagues who work at a safe distance apart in the workshop to help with the project, Squire & Partners made a financial donation to the charity to fund the material it provides for the suits.

The suits created by the practice have distinctive pocket designs and will also soon feature a ‘One Love NHS’ slogan.

Meanwhile Omar Lado, director of the practice’s model shop is overseeing 3D printing of 120 protective visors each week for the same cause.

Squire & Partners partner Tim Gledstone said: ‘Our One Love NHS project provides essential personal protective equipment with an extra dose of love and appreciation for NHS frontline workers through the joy of design and making.

‘It goes beyond the necessary and the uniform to create warmth and appreciation of human care at a time when we’re all physically far apart.’

Foster + Partners this month shared its design for a prototype face visor as the number of architects joining the frontline fight against the coronavirus continues to grow.