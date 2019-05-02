Unsupported browser

Spheron goes Art Deco for Rolls Royce showroom and workshop

2 May, 2019 By

Exterior view artists' impression

Exterior view

Spheron Architects has won the go-ahead for a new headquarters in Surrey for the world’s oldest independent Rolls-Royce and Bentley dealer and restorer

The 3,716m² building for Frank Dale & Stepsons is on the Yorktown Industrial Estate in Camberley, which dates back to the 1920s. It will house the 73-year-old company’s offices, showroom, workshop, body shop and trim shop.

An existing two-storey 1930s brick building at the front of the plot in Stanhope Road will be mostly retained and given an Art Deco styling, while the portal frame structure behind will be taken down and replaced by a three-storey rear addition. 

According to the studio, which has offices in London and Ghana, the project has been designed ‘to enhance customer experience’, allowing visitors to see how the vintage cars are rebuilt.

Customers move from the ground-floor showroom along an elevated mezzanine walkway into the polycarbonate-clad workshop spaces where they can view the full restoration process.

The offices, showroom and staff canteen at the front will be given a white render skin and feature horizontal bands offering a nod ‘to the heritage of Frank Dale & Stepsons’.

Explaining the design references for the project, a spokesperson for the practice, said: ‘The design is specific to the site context so, in that sense, it’s bespoke and a one-off.

‘That said, inspiration was drawn from multiple other sources such as the stripped-down, Modernist early 20th-century industrial buildings that occupy the industrial park, and indirectly, the steel frame constructed De La Warr Pavilion by Erich Mendelsohn and Serge Chermayeff, for its marriage between steel construction and Streamlined Moderne.

‘Following numerous visits to Belarus for the Belarusian Memorial Chapel project, the practice also became inspired by that country’s early 20th-century Constructivist buildings.’

The project is curently out to tender.

Axonometric

Axonometric

Project data

Location Camberley, Surrey
Client Frank Dale & Stepsons
Architect Spheron Architects
Principal Designer Goddard Consulting
Employer’s agent and project manager IBCP (UK)
Planning consultant Bell Cornwell 
Structural engineer Michael Aubrey Partnership
Gross internal floor area 3,716m²

