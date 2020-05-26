Southwark Council names 110 architect teams on framework

Southwark Council and LHC have revealed an extraordinary line-up of 110 teams selected for a ground-breaking new £10.5 million architectural services framework

Teams chosen for the four-year framework range from RIBA Stirling Prize winners Mikhail Riches, Haworth Tompkins, Alison Brooks, FCBS, Maccreanor Lavington, dRMM, and AHMM to new outfits such as Al-Jawad Pike, AJ 2019 Small Projects winner David-Leech Architects, and Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects, one of whose directors, Stefanie Rhodes, was shortlisted for the 2020 Moira Gemmill Prize.

It is understood to be the first public sector framework appointment for the majority of those chosen.

Daykin Marshall, Denizen Works, Tonkin Liu, Stonewood Design, Assorted Skills + Talents*, SODA, and Timothy Smith & Jonathan Taylor Architects are among the architects selected for a pioneering ‘new practices’ lot open only to emerging firms with turnover below £2 million.

The move was intended to open up public sector opportunities to ’the best architectural practices able to deliver innovative construction services’.

Firms chosen for other lots – covering housing, education, heritage, public realm, community and commercial – include Marks Barfield Architects, Turner Works, Jamie Fobert Architects, Tim Ronalds Architects, Mole Architects, Morris+Company, Peter Barber Architects, Haptic Architects, Coffey Architects, Adam Khan Architects, Sarah Wigglesworth Architects and Brisac Gonzalez Architects.

The Architect Design Services (ADS) framework – administered by framework procurement specialist LHC and accessible to any contracting authority in London – will be used to procure approximately £10.5 million-worth of Southwark’s design services every year to 2025. Including other public sector clients, fees of £100 million in total are expected to be spent via the framework during its lifespan.

At least 50 new jobs – including infills, rooftop schemes and large sites suitable for new estates – could be brought forward by Soutwark Council over the next two years. The inner London local authority has pledged to deliver 11,000 new environmentally friendly council homes by 2043.

Leo Pollak, Southwark Council cabinet member for social regeneration, great estates and new homes, previously said the framework would engage a ‘new generation of designers’ in a bid to break with the ‘private gain over public good’ design culture of the past.

LHC regional manager Jennifer Castle said: ‘Through collaborative working, we designed the procurement process to attract the best architectural practices able to deliver innovative construction services to the public sector in London.

‘By combining our expertise in procurement and design retrospectively, LHC and Southwark Council aimed to remove the barriers that procurement sometimes present to the architectural community and clients wanting to appoint good-quality design teams. We had great feedback that the process was accessible and reflective of what the industry is looking for and we are thrilled at the final result.’

Castle added: ‘We saw some truly exemplary examples of architectural design from the candidates, and it was fiercely competitive; but we managed to whittle down 365 good-quality applications at SQ to awarding 141 positions to 110 unique organisations. Congratulations to those appointed.’

The borough of Southwark has about 285,000 residents and covers large areas of post-industrial and suburban inner London. It has one of the highest proportions of social housing in the country and more than 40 per cent of the borough has been earmarked as a regeneration zone, including parts of Elephant and Castle and Old Kent Road, which are expected to receive up to £4 billion-worth of investment in a range of developer-led schemes.

Meeting House Lane in Peckham by Haworth Tompkins. 29 new council homes and a community centre, currently under construction Meeting House Lane in Peckham by Haworth Tompkins. 29 new council homes and a community centre, currently under construction

Recent schemes completed by Southwark Council include 66 new council homes on Sumner Road in Peckham, designed by Levitt Bernstein and East. In summer 2018, the local authority announced plans to launch its own construction company to help establish a skills base and achieve greater control over its supply chain and housing delivery.

The latest ADS framework will supplement an earlier framework launched in 2018 by the council, which also covers additional technical services alongside architecture. Teams selected for the previous framework are expected to be announced later this year.

The ADS framework features an innovative lot for new designers with a £2 million maximum turnover threshold and ‘forward rather than backward evaluation’ based on current work and future commissions. The other lots cover masterplanning and feasibility; education, social care and community; housing; commercial and industrial; conservation and heritage; landscape design; and new designers.

Framework applicants were free to bid for up to three lots. The education, housing and commercial lots were divided into value bands covering schemes below £5 million, between £5 million and £20 million, and above £10 million, with bidders only allowed to apply for one value band each.

Applicants to the new practices lot were required to have an annual average turnover of less than £2 million as well as professional indemnity insurance cover of at least £2 million. Examples of ‘recent experience and evidence of design innovation’ such as competition entries could be submitted rather than public sector work completed through previous frameworks.

The framework

Masterplanning & Feasibility

Stitch Studio

Maccreanor Lavington

Weston Williamson + Partners

Farrells (London)

Allies and Morrison

Studio Egret West

5th Studio

Patel Taylor Architects

dRMM

Panter Hudspith Architects

Cullinan Studio

Proctor and Matthews Architects

Education, social care and community projects (under £5m)

chadwickdryerclarke

Inter Urban Studios

Innes Associates Architecture and Urban Design

Black Architecture

Sarah Wigglesworth Architects

Gatti Routh Rhodes

Fraser Brown Mackenna

Landolt and Brown

Education, social care and community projects (£5m-£20m)

Levitt Bernstein

Marks Barfield Architects

van Heyningen and Haward Architects

Haverstock

Alison Brooks Architects

Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Cullinan Studio

Turner Works

Morris+Company

Twelve Architects

HLM Architects

David Morley Architects

Education, social care and community projects (£10m+)

Penoyre & Prasad

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Scott Brownrigg

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Tim Ronalds Architects

Nicholas Hare Architects

Hawkins Brown Design

Architecture Initiative

Jestico + Whiles + Associates

Jamie Fobert Architects

New Homes (under £5m)

Metaphorm

Archio

Mowat and Company

Cottrell & Vermeulen Architecture

Stolon Studio

Architecture Initiative

daab design

Mole Architects

New Homes (£5m-£20m)

Penoyre & Prasad

Haptic Architects

Coffey Architects

Child Graddon Lewis

Brisac Gonzalez Architects

Adam Khan Architects

Alison Brooks Architects

Peter Barber Architects

Stephen Taylor Architects

New Homes (£10m+)

Levitt Bernstein

Geraghty Taylor

Bell Phillips Architects

Maccreanor Lavington

Allies and Morrison

Cullinan Studio

Karakusevic Carson Architects

Morris+Company

dRMM

Conran and Partners

de Metz Forbes Knight Architects

Haworth Tompkins

Commercial and industrial (under £5m)

Rock Townsend Architects

Al-Jawad Pike

WAM design

Innes Associates Architecture and Urban Design

Moll Architects

Boon Brown

Projects Office

Wren Architecture & Design

Robinson Kenning & Gallagher

Commercial and industrial (£5m-£20m)

Phil Coffey Architects

ColladoCollins Architects

GRADONARCHITECTURE

gpad london

Turner Works

Gort Scott

Architecture 00

MCM Architecture

Hale Architecture

Commercial and industrial (£10m+)

Marks Barfield Architects

Nicholas Hare Architects

dMFK

Karakusevic Carson Architects

Panter Hudspith Architects

ACME Space

WilkinsonEyre

Morris+Company

TateHindle

Jestico + Whiles + Associates

Conservation and heritage

Purcell Architecture

MICA Architects

Studio of Design & Architecture

dRMM

Avanti Architects

Cartwright Pickard Architects

Tim Ronalds Architects

LTS Architects

Studio Egret West

dMFK

Chris Dyson Architects

Witherford Watson Mann Architects

Adam Richards Architects

Public realm and landscape

Fereday Pollard Architects

Tonkin Liu

Graeme Massie Architects

Patel Taylor Architects

BBUK Studio

Project Centre

Emergent Vernacular Architecture

NEIHEISER ARGYROS

LTStudio

New Design (open to practices with turnover less than £2 million)