Southwark approves yet another Old Kent Road tower

Southwark Council has given the go-ahead for yet another tower on the Old Kent Road in south-east London after approving a third Maccreanor Lavington scheme within the district’s huge regeneration area

The decision means there are now at least 15 consented buildings with 19 storeys or more in and around the south-east London road. Seven of these buildings will stand at least 39 storeys tall.

Maccreanor Lavington’s latest project is an £80 million mixed-used development which will reach a height of 28 storeys, rising from a six-storey horseshoe-shaped podium.

Sitting within the Old Kent Road Area Action Plan, the site at 227-255 Ilderton Road is classified as strategic industrial land and, as well as creating 253 homes, the new building will re-provide a double-height food storage and distribution warehouse

In total the scheme will have 3,600m² of warehouse space for food distributor Leathems, while 171 of the homes will be for private sale.

Gerard Maccreanor, founding director of Maccreanor Lavington, said: ‘The Old Kent Road is one of the most exciting regeneration projects in London. Colin Wilson’s team at Southwark are really achieving momentum in the area and the Bakerloo Line extension will surely follow.

’The area has character and a rich industrial past. It is exciting to be delivering mixed use projects that hold the ingredients of a future vibrant city neighbourhood.’

A future timeframe for the scheme is not yet known.

Earlier this month Southwark gave permission for 262 homes across a 19 and 10 storey building designed by Farrells, as well as approving a hyrbid application including a 39-storey tower by Allies and Morrison.