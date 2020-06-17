Southwark approves yet another Old Kent Road tower

Southwark Council has given the go-ahead for yet another tower on the Old Kent Road in south-east London after approving a third Maccreanor Lavington scheme within the district’s huge regeneration area
The decision means there are now at least 15 consented buildings with 19 storeys or more in and around the south-east London road. Seven of these buildings will stand at least 39 storeys tall.
Maccreanor Lavington’s latest project is an £80 million mixed-used development which will reach a height of 28 storeys, rising from a six-storey horseshoe-shaped podium.
Sitting within the Old Kent Road Area Action Plan, the site at 227-255 Ilderton Road is classified as strategic industrial land and, as well as creating 253 homes, the new building will re-provide a double-height food storage and distribution warehouse
In total the scheme will have 3,600m² of warehouse space for food distributor Leathems, while 171 of the homes will be for private sale.
Gerard Maccreanor, founding director of Maccreanor Lavington, said: ‘The Old Kent Road is one of the most exciting regeneration projects in London. Colin Wilson’s team at Southwark are really achieving momentum in the area and the Bakerloo Line extension will surely follow.
’The area has character and a rich industrial past. It is exciting to be delivering mixed use projects that hold the ingredients of a future vibrant city neighbourhood.’
A future timeframe for the scheme is not yet known.
Earlier this month Southwark gave permission for 262 homes across a 19 and 10 storey building designed by Farrells, as well as approving a hyrbid application including a 39-storey tower by Allies and Morrison.
Consented schemes around Old Kent Road
HLM – 387-399 Rotherhithe New Road, 158 homes with a 19 storey tower; completed
rotherhithe new road hlm
Source: HLM
Pilbrow & Partners – Southernwood Retail Park, 724 homes in a building rising to 48 storeys; application consented
View from albany road at the junction of shorncliffe road ©pilbrow & partners
Source: Pilbrow & Partners
Levitt Bernstein – 634-636 Old Kent Road, 42 homes in six-storey building; application consented
levitt bernsteil old kent road
Source: Levitt Bernstein
Rolfe Judd – Berkeley Malt Street, 1,050 homes across 11 buildings ranging from five to 44 storeys; application consented
malt street rolfe judd
Source: Rolfe Judd
HKR – Nye’s Wharf, 153 homes across nine storeys; application consented
nye wharf
Source: HKR
HKR – 49-53 Glengall Road, 181 homes in 13-storey building; application consented
hkr glengall cgi03 03+altered+ac
Source: HKR
Farrells – Ruby Triangle, 1,152 homes in towers standing at 17, 30, 40 and 48 storeys tall; application consented
ruby triangle farrells
Source: Farrells
Farrells – 651-657 Old Kent Road, 262 homes across a 19 and 10 storey building; application consented
651-657 Old Kent Road
Source: Farrells
Maccreanor Lavington – Ruby Street, 111 homes across 22-storey building; application consented
view 02 upadted rev e
Source: Maccreanor Lavington
Maccreanor Lavington – 227-255 Ilderton Road, 253 homes in a 28-storey tower; application consented
1906 02 08
Source: Maccreanor Lavington
Maccreanor Lavington – Old Kent Road Civic Centre and Livesey Place, 372 homes across three blocks, the tallest at 39-storeys
macc lav
Source: Maccreanor Lavington
SPAARC – 6-12 Verney Road, 338 homes in three towers rising from 16 to 22 storeys; application consented
6 12 verney road southwark spparc
Source: SPPARC
Brisac Gonzalez – Cantium Retail Park, 1,113 homes with towers standing at 48, 37 and 26 storeys tall; application consented
Brisac gonzalez old kent
Source: Brisac Gonzalez
AHMM – London Square Bermondsey, gallery and 406 homes; consented
london square bermondsey
Source: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
Allies & Morrison – Devonshire Square, largest building is 39 storeys, 365 homes across the scheme; hybrid application consented
view from devonshire grove
Source: Allies & Morrison
Readers' comments (2)
Walter Menteth17 June, 2020 9:25 am
A difficult context. All these schemes are in part contingent on the Bakerloo Line being extended...which is becoming increasingly difficult to call on a predictable timescale. Although the Southwark strategy to make the development scale unstopably big seems to get further down the pipeline.
If the Bakerloo Line extension doesn't happen immenently what then might the alternative be for the land stuck in limbo, over a less predictable timescale.
The London public may for example rather have free transport again for school children rather than such capital investment & I think I might agree as this contributes more to a sustainable London overall.
Robert Wakeham17 June, 2020 10:16 am
The dire financial state of TfL doesn't bode well for the health of what surely must be a phenomenal increase in population density - and the situation is reminiscent of the problems in the early days at Canary Wharf related to delays in completing the Jubilee Line.
