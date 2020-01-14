Smith Maloney gets go-ahead for split-level addition to listed Somerset farmhouse

Smith Maloney Architects has won approval for an offset split-level, partially sunken extension to a Grade II-Listed farmhouse in the Somerset village of Westbury Sub Mendip

According to the Bristol-based practice, the design of the 98m² annex at Ash Tree Farm near Wells design ’draws on Patrick Hodgkinson’s work at the Brunswick Centre’ – the celebrated 1972 Brutalist mixed-use development in Bloomsbury, central London.

The new one-bedroom addition will initially be used as a space for guests however the farmhouse’s owners eventually hope to move into the block with their young family taking occupation of the main house.

The annexe scheme is described as ’discreet and carefully integrated with the context’ with ’a restrained aesthetic’ and is being billed as an ’exemplar of sustainable design’ and will incorporate a ground source heat pump system. The project also includes a biomass and ground source heating systems for the existing farmhouse.

A ’minimal structurally glazed link’ at the east end of the farmhouse will connect the two buildings.

Work is expected to start in March 2020.

Show Fullscreen 3D site section - proposed

Architect’s view We’ve developed a discreet design that is carefully integrated with the existing landscape and building. Although located in rural surroundings the design draws on Patrick Hodgkinson’s work at the Brunswick Centre using offset split levels to create an external terrace on the upper floor. The development will be an exemplar of sustainable design using ground source heat, rainwater harvesting and transparent solar PV rooflights to serve both the new and existing buildings. The design is integrated into the landscape behind an existing colour-washed rubble stone retaining wall, providing an opportunity for an enclosed courtyard area serving the main farmhouse building, and annexe. A minimal structurally glazed link at the east end of the farmhouse will gently connect the new and old buildings. The overall desire was to create subtle, but contemporary intervention into a historical context. A restrained aesthetic will be achieved with a slimline window system, articulated by projecting Cor-Ten surrounds that complement the iron oxide rich stonework to the existing house. At first floor level the weathered timber clad concrete retaining walls will blend with the soft landscape behind. Show Fullscreen Plan l00

Project data

Location Westbury Sub Mendip, Somerset

Type of project Private residential

Architect Smith Maloney Architects

Landscape architect LT Studio

Planning consultant Aspect360

Structural engineer DHD Structures

M&E consultant Max Fordham

Quantity surveyor Alium Group

CDM adviser Smith Maloney Architects

Main contractor TBC

Funding Private

Tender date TBC

Start on site May 2020

Completion February 2021

Contract duration TBC

Gross internal floor area 98m²

Form of contract Traditional

Annual CO2 emissions - Low

Total cost TBC