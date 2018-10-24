Small budgets, big ideas: Save the date for the launch of AJ Small Projects 2019

The AJ begins its search for the nation’s best project costing under £250,000 at a special event next month
The call for entries to AJ Small Projects 2019 gets under way at a party on the evening of Tuesday 20 November at Studio Egret West in Brewhouse Yard, Clerkenwell, London.
Now in its 24th year, the annual AJ Small Projects Awards, sponsored for the eighth year by Marley Eternit, celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under.
Since they were first launched in 1996, the intention of the awards has remained the same: to give much-deserved recognition to schemes on a more modest budget. From home extensions to workspaces, restaurants to shop fit-outs, pavilions to small houses, architects all over the country are busy working on projects that may not make the headlines but provide a real indication of the depth of design talent across the UK today.
The winner of the 2018 award was the Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley, a ‘confidently understated’ wedge-shaped extension to a semi-detached Victorian townhouse in Hackney, east London, which cost just £93,000 to build.
The launch event is a great chance to network over complimentary drinks and canapés and to find out more about how to enter the AJ Small Projects Awards.
All projects put forward for awards are featured in the AJ Buildings Library, and the 20 shortlisted projects will be published in a the Small Projects issue of the AJ and put on display at a special exhibition.
The launch is free to attend, with places allocated on a first come, first served basis – so book now to attend.
Source: Maris Mezulis
Previous years’ winners
- 1996 Anthony Grimshaw, Garden Gazebo (£60,000)
- 1997/1998 Chris Wilkinson, Princes Club Ski Tow Pavilion (£60,000)
- 1999 Wilkinson King, Glover Flat (£43,000)
- 2000 Hawkins\Brown, 10 Market Stalls (£144,000)
- 2001 Boyarsky Murphy Architects, Holland Park (£120,000)
- 2002 Simon Conder Associates, London House (£98,500)
- 2003 Studio BAAD, TFL international (£217,000)
- 2004 Lucy Begg and Robie Gay, Ola Mae Porch (£3,600)
- 2005 NORD Architects, Bell-Simpson House (£80,000)
- 2006 Paterson Architects, Three Seton Mains (£200,000)
- 2007 Paul Archer, Wallace Road (£250,000)
- 2008 Mole Architects, Japanese Tea House (£7,000)
- 2009 Mitchell Taylor Workshop, Moonshine (£150,000)
- 2010 Haworth Tompkins, The Dovecote Studio (£155,000)
- 2011 Köbberling & Kaltwasser, Jellyfish Theatre (£17,000)
- 2012 Jack Woolley, Old Workshop (£232,000)
- 2013 Laura Dewe Mathews, Box House (£245,000)
- 2014 Chris Dyson Architects, 13 Wapping Pierhead (£210,000)
- 2015 Carmody Groarke, temporary Maggie’s Centre Merseyside (£217,000)
- 2016 Joint winners: Doma Architects, Contemporary lean-to, Harrogate (£101,800); Charlie Redman, The Welcoming Shelter, King’s Cross (£22,000); Hugh Strange Architects, Avon Wildlife Trust Cabin (£32,000)
- 2017 Kate Darby & David Connor, Croft Lodge Studio, Leominster (£160,000)
- 2018 Matheson Whiteley, Wrong House (£93,000)
