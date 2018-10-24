Small budgets, big ideas: Save the date for the launch of AJ Small Projects 2019

The AJ begins its search for the nation’s best project costing under £250,000 at a special event next month

The call for entries to AJ Small Projects 2019 gets under way at a party on the evening of Tuesday 20 November at Studio Egret West in Brewhouse Yard, Clerkenwell, London.

Now in its 24th year, the annual AJ Small Projects Awards, sponsored for the eighth year by Marley Eternit, celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under.

Since they were first launched in 1996, the intention of the awards has remained the same: to give much-deserved recognition to schemes on a more modest budget. From home extensions to workspaces, restaurants to shop fit-outs, pavilions to small houses, architects all over the country are busy working on projects that may not make the headlines but provide a real indication of the depth of design talent across the UK today.

The winner of the 2018 award was the Wrong House by Matheson Whiteley, a ‘confidently understated’ wedge-shaped extension to a semi-detached Victorian townhouse in Hackney, east London, which cost just £93,000 to build.

The launch event is a great chance to network over complimentary drinks and canapés and to find out more about how to enter the AJ Small Projects Awards.

All projects put forward for awards are featured in the AJ Buildings Library, and the 20 shortlisted projects will be published in a the Small Projects issue of the AJ and put on display at a special exhibition.

The launch is free to attend, with places allocated on a first come, first served basis – so book now to attend.

Ajsp 2018 matheson 2 Source: Maris Mezulis AJ Small Projects Winner 2018: Matheson Whiteley’s Wrong House

Previous years’ winners