Slash VAT on home improvements to unleash ‘£1 billion green revolution’

More than 20 major construction and property industry bodies have urged party leaders to slash VAT on home improvements and kickstart a ‘£1 billion green revolution’

The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) and the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) are among those proposing a cut to the VAT rate from 20 per cent to 5 per cent to stimulate investment in improving existing housing stock.

The coalition of organisations has sent a letter to the leader of the four largest parties in Westminster to invite them to advocate for the policy.

The group suggests the tax cut could create 95,000 jobs and ‘unleash’ £1 billion of investment in energy efficiency measures, alongside an further £14 billion in other home improvement works.

It also says the change is vital to ‘green[ing] the nation’s homes’ in a bid to becoming carbon-zero by 2050.

And, the coalition says, a VAT cut on home improvements would also boost new-build housing by cutting costs for build-to-rent operators.

Brian Berry, chief executive of the FMB, said: ‘An amazing 20 million floors, 8 million lofts and 5 million cavity walls are in need of insulation across the UK, according to the government’s own figures.

‘The four main parties must go further in their policy pledges to promote and incentivise energy efficiency works.’

The call echoes the demands set out in the AJ’s own RetrofFirst campaign, which was launched earlier this year to promote and incentivise the reuse of existing buildings as a key means of tackling the climate emergency.

RetroFirst is urging the government to take action in three key areas – tax, procurement and policy –and has already won support from a raft of big name architects including RIBA Stirling Prize-winning practices.

The signatories to the letter Bathroom Manufacturers Association

British Blind and Shutter Association

British Property Federation

British Woodworking Federation

Builders Merchants Federation

CPRE The Countryside Charity

Civil Engineering Contractors Association

Chartered Institute of Building

Country Land and Business Association

Countryside Alliance

Electrical Contractors’ Association

Federation of Master Builders

The Heritage Alliance

HomeOwners Alliance

Insulation Manufacturers Association

National Federation of Builders

National Home Improvement Council

National Landlords Association

Roof Tile Association

Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors

Scottish Building Federation

UK Green Building Council

The VAT Consultancy

RetroFirst Logos 2019 2