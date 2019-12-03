Slash VAT on home improvements to unleash ‘£1 billion green revolution’

More than 20 major construction and property industry bodies have urged party leaders to slash VAT on home improvements and kickstart a ‘£1 billion green revolution’
The Federation of Master Builders (FMB) and the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) are among those proposing a cut to the VAT rate from 20 per cent to 5 per cent to stimulate investment in improving existing housing stock.
The coalition of organisations has sent a letter to the leader of the four largest parties in Westminster to invite them to advocate for the policy.
The group suggests the tax cut could create 95,000 jobs and ‘unleash’ £1 billion of investment in energy efficiency measures, alongside an further £14 billion in other home improvement works.
It also says the change is vital to ‘green[ing] the nation’s homes’ in a bid to becoming carbon-zero by 2050.
And, the coalition says, a VAT cut on home improvements would also boost new-build housing by cutting costs for build-to-rent operators.
Brian Berry, chief executive of the FMB, said: ‘An amazing 20 million floors, 8 million lofts and 5 million cavity walls are in need of insulation across the UK, according to the government’s own figures.
‘The four main parties must go further in their policy pledges to promote and incentivise energy efficiency works.’
The call echoes the demands set out in the AJ’s own RetrofFirst campaign, which was launched earlier this year to promote and incentivise the reuse of existing buildings as a key means of tackling the climate emergency.
RetroFirst is urging the government to take action in three key areas – tax, procurement and policy –and has already won support from a raft of big name architects including RIBA Stirling Prize-winning practices.
The signatories to the letter
- Bathroom Manufacturers Association
- British Blind and Shutter Association
- British Property Federation
- British Woodworking Federation
- Builders Merchants Federation
- CPRE The Countryside Charity
- Civil Engineering Contractors Association
- Chartered Institute of Building
- Country Land and Business Association
- Countryside Alliance
- Electrical Contractors’ Association
- Federation of Master Builders
- The Heritage Alliance
- HomeOwners Alliance
- Insulation Manufacturers Association
- National Federation of Builders
- National Home Improvement Council
- National Landlords Association
- Roof Tile Association
- Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors
- Scottish Building Federation
- UK Green Building Council
- The VAT Consultancy
RetroFirst Logos 2019 2
How you can get involved
Follow the progress of RetroFirst using #RetroFirst on social media
Contact us at retrofirst@emap.com to back the campaign
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.