Six special studios entered into AJ Small Projects 2019

9 April, 2019

Full screenBest of studios index 2

Here are six workspace wonders entered for AJ Small Projects 2019 – see them all in full and for free in the AJ Buildings Library

STITCH Studio, Manchester by Chung Tyson Connah

Stitchstudio01

Source: Chung Tyson Connah

£30,000

STITCH was designed and built by Chung Tyson Connah over three months, and is wrapped in fibre cement panels hand-printed using lichen-coloured mineral paint in a pattern derived from sewing machine stitches.
See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

Writers Studio, London by Beasley Dickson Architects

Writers studio 05 agnese sanvito

Source: Agnese Sanvito

£170,000

A rundown summer house at the end of a garden has been renovated as a writing studio, creating a rustic space with a ‘cabin-like’ quality to act as a refuge from the busy city of London.
See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

Block Office, London by OEB Architects and RJM

Whitaker studio 096a3129 edit

Source: James Whitaker

£190,000

The architect used carefully selected colours to brighten and give warmth to this intelligent office fit-out.
See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

Architecture Studio, North Berwick by Sutherland & Co

Studio space ajindex

Source: Dapple Photography

£60,000

Sutherland & Co adapted the first floor of a building occupying a former ‘wynd’ to create its new office – and we featured the project at the start of this year.
See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

West Croftmore, Scottish Highlands by Morales Finch

Op7a0988

Source: Oskar Proctor

£70,000

A 200-year-old agricultural building on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park has been converted into a painter’s studio through extensive sensitive restoration of the original structure.
See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

Cork Studio, London by Studio Bark

Cork studio

Source: Studio Bark

£6,000

Inspired by cradle-to-cradle principles, each element of this studio is either natural and compostable, or if man-made, uses a 100 per cent pure material which can be easily recycled, with only mechanical fixings used, for easy disassembly.
See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

AJ Small Projects 2019 shortlist

View the 20 projects shortlisted for AJ Small Projects here – and vote for your favourite! We will be revealing the winner – and the ‘people’s choice’ – on Wednesday evening. In the meantime you can view all 190+ projects entered into the awards in the AJ Buildings Library.

