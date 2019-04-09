Six special studios entered into AJ Small Projects 2019

Here are six workspace wonders entered for AJ Small Projects 2019 – see them all in full and for free in the AJ Buildings Library

STITCH Studio, Manchester by Chung Tyson Connah

Source: Chung Tyson Connah

£30,000

STITCH was designed and built by Chung Tyson Connah over three months, and is wrapped in fibre cement panels hand-printed using lichen-coloured mineral paint in a pattern derived from sewing machine stitches.

See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library



Writers Studio, London by Beasley Dickson Architects

Source: Agnese Sanvito

£170,000

A rundown summer house at the end of a garden has been renovated as a writing studio, creating a rustic space with a ‘cabin-like’ quality to act as a refuge from the busy city of London.

See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

Block Office, London by OEB Architects and RJM

Source: James Whitaker

£190,000

The architect used carefully selected colours to brighten and give warmth to this intelligent office fit-out.

See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

Architecture Studio, North Berwick by Sutherland & Co

Source: Dapple Photography

£60,000

Sutherland & Co adapted the first floor of a building occupying a former ‘wynd’ to create its new office – and we featured the project at the start of this year.

See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

West Croftmore, Scottish Highlands by Morales Finch

Source: Oskar Proctor

£70,000

A 200-year-old agricultural building on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park has been converted into a painter’s studio through extensive sensitive restoration of the original structure.

See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library

Cork Studio, London by Studio Bark

Source: Studio Bark

£6,000

Inspired by cradle-to-cradle principles, each element of this studio is either natural and compostable, or if man-made, uses a 100 per cent pure material which can be easily recycled, with only mechanical fixings used, for easy disassembly.

See more images and drawings in the AJ Buildings Library