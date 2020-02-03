SimpsonHaugh’s 40-storey tower in London’s Docklands approved

SimpsonHaugh has won planning approval for a 40-storey tower in London’s Docklands, replacing a much taller KPF-designed scheme rejected due to fears of ‘over-development’
Developer Rockwell’s plans to redevelop Quay House in Canary Wharf, given the go-ahead by Tower Hamlets Council, include a 400-bedroom hotel and 279 serviced apartments.
The plans involve demolition of the existing three-storey building on the site, which also extends beneath the Docklands Light Railway.
The tower includes a podium at its base, and has been described by the applicant as having flush windows and polished concrete which ’mimics the smooth finish of a pebble’.
The new proposal comes five years after KPF’s 68-storey scheme, backed by Investin Quay House, was refused, due to the council’s concerns that the building failed to integrate into the local area.
According to documents sent to Tower Hamlets planners, the SimpsonHaugh design responds to the ’failures of the previous proposed development of Quay House’.
The scheme also includes improvements to the nearby dockside area, including new leisure spaces and an ‘underline’ access route beneath the Docklands Light Railway and Admirals Way.
Rockwell and Firethorn acquired the site for a reported £26 million last October.
SimpsonHaugh’s 40-storey reworked Quay House scheme in London’s Docklands - submitted July 2019
Project data
Architect SimpsonHaugh
Landscape architect Exterior Architecture
Planning consultant Savills
Structural engineer OCSC
M&E consultant PSH
Gross internal floor area c15,800m²
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Chris Dunn3 February, 2020 10:03 am
Interesting although those bent concrete legs in the glass base look uncomfortably like they will buckle
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment