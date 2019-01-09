SimpsonHaugh proposes new tower scheme for Leeds

SimpsonHaugh has submitted plans for five residential towers on a former British Gas offices site

The AJ100 practice handed in a full planning application for the Bridge Street scheme in the Sheepscar district of the West Yorkshire city.

Two 31-storey towers would be built alongside three blocks of 21, 17 and 13 levels under the proposals, backed by developer Ultra Assets Holdings.

These would house 678 apartments as well as amenity areas, commercial units, and associated car parking and public realm.

SimpsonHaugh is already converting the one remaining building on the plot – once owned by British Gas parent Centrica close to the junction of the A61 and the A64 – into a hotel under a separate application.

The practice said the retention of the existing building provided a ‘visual and aural buffer’ between the highway and the remainder of the site.

In October SimpsonHaugh unveiled plans for a 21-storey hotel in Manchester, a stone’s throw from the practice’s 47-storey Beetham Tower.

Manchester City Council last year approved SimpsonHaugh’s transformation of the Great Northern Warehouse area of the city, while former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff unveiled plans for a major residential scheme in Manchester featuring a 35-storey tower designed by the practice.