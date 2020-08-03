SimpsonHaugh bags consent for two more Manchester skyscrapers

SimpsonHaugh has been handed planning permission for a pair of 52-storey residential-led skyscrapers near Deansgate station, to the south of Manchester’s city centre

The towers, named Blade and Cylinder, are joined by a two-storey podium and provide a combined 855 flats with one, two or three bedrooms, as well as ground-floor retail units.

The hybrid application also includes detailed designs for 244 resident car parking spaces and a new 389-space public car park, as well as outline plans for a new primary school.

Planners at Manchester City Council concluded that the scheme would be ‘well designed’, adding that it would ‘promote a quality neighbourhood, economic development and sustainable travel patterns’.

The application was passed with 13 votes in favour and one abstention at a meeting of the council’s planning committee – its first since lockdown began – last week.

The towers are the second phase of the larger Crown Street regeneration by developer Rennaker. They will sit next door to two phase one towers designed by SimpsonHaugh, standing at 21 and 51 storeys, which are already under construction.

SimpsonHaugh and Rennaker are also behind the nearby Deansgate Square development, which included towers standing at 65, 50 and 44 storeys tall, while Ian Simpson designed Manchester’s 47-storey Beetham Tower.