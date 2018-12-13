Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Shortlist revealed for LFA’s Thames River View pop-up

13 December, 2018 By Merlin Fulcher

Wolfgang Buttress is among six teams competing for a £67,000 interactive pop-up installation on the north bank of the River Thames in central London

Do you want to keep reading?
Register to read a limited number of free articles every month

Subscribe today and get access to:

  • Up-to-the-minute industry news
  • Competitions & tender opportunities
  • In-depth building studies
  • Technical details and drawings
  • Latest regulatory and legislative updates

 

Architects Journal

Already a subscriber? Login here or activate your digital account