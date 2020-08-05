Shortlist in Finsbury Circus contest revealed

The City of London Corporation has named the five teams competing to rehabilitate Finsbury Circus Gardens and Pavilion

The five firms shortlisted are Rome-based Alvisi-Kirimoto Partners; London’s Architecture 00 and Feilden Fowles Architects; Belfast’s Hall McKnight; and the small practice Paul Archer Design.

The contest invited rising star architects and landscape architects to draw up ‘exceptional’ £2.8 million proposals to restore and rethink the Grade II-listed 2.2ha green space, which formerly hosted a bowling green but was recently used as a Crossrail construction site for more than a decade.

Participating architects had to have an annual turnover of at least £550,000 but no larger than £1.5 million. The five shortlisted teams will now receive £1,000 each to draw up initial design concepts for the prominent site close to Moorgate Station and Liverpool Street Station and the overall winner will work with the City of London to deliver the scheme.

Oliver Sells, chair of the City of London Corporation’s Open Spaces and City Gardens Committee, said: ‘We are excited to restore this key public space and I’m confident that this scheme will transform it once more into a green sanctuary.

‘We are proud to be the guardians of this historic site and to support London’s architecture and landscaping firms in this endeavour. We will place equal importance on the design of the gardens and the buildings and I wish good luck to the five firms shortlisted.’

Finsbury Circus opened as London’s first public park in 1606 and was laid out in its present form during the early 19th century according to plans drawn up by George Dance the Younger. The 2.2ha elliptical garden is the largest, oldest and most prestigious open green space within the City of London but for the past 10 years it has been used as a construction shaft for London’s delayed Crossrail project.

The latest £2.8 million project focuses on how the 2,200m² circus and its gardens and former pavilion could be restored to create a new ’creative and sustainable’ multifunctional public space with a pavilion close to the City’s emerging Culture Mile district.

Around two-thirds of the site was recently in use for Crossrail construction work and historic features of the garden, such as a drinking fountain, have been temporarily removed and placed in storage. The rehabilitation will see hard and soft landscaping features restored along with the fountain and other historic elements.

A new single-storey 150m² pavilion will also be created to be let to a third-party operator for future A3 restaurant or café use. A small structure for gardening staff featuring a storage yard will also be delivered.

The latest commission comes five years after Duggan Morris Architects and Tom Stuart-Smith were selected by Crossrail and the City of London to draw up proposals for a replacement pavilion for the area which has hosted a lawn bowls club since 1925.

The five shortlisted teams will each receive £1,000 to draw up initial design concepts – including a layout plan, building plan and CGI – during the contest’s second round.

Finsbury Circus was recently handed back to the City of London following the completion of Crossrail construction work on the site. The gardens are planned to reopen to the public later this month.