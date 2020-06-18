Shortlist in contest for Bristol’s Trinity College Student Village revealed

The Bristol Housing Festival has named the five teams competing to design an up to £1.9 million student housing scheme for the city’s Trinity College theological school

Selected from more than 30 entries, the finalists are: local firm O’Leary Goss Architects; Snug Architects of Southampton; Kraków-based SBS Engineering Group; London-based FBM Architects; and Modulor Studio with WMEBoom, Alium Group, and HCUK Group.

The competition sought innovative proposals that harness modern methods of construction to create a ‘student village’ for the religious training institute based inside the Grade II*-listed Stoke House on the edge of Bristol.

The phased project will deliver accommodation for up to 60 students in a mix of configurations including co-living units of between three and five bedrooms. The shortlisted teams will now be invited to present their concepts to the college’s site development group in and may also be commissioned to further develop their designs before the announcement of a winner.

Trinity College site development lead Malcolm Bourne said: ‘We were humbled by the amount of interest in our project and found ourselves envisioned and challenged by the proposals.

‘By the submission deadline, we had received 33 proposals, all of which were of an extremely high standard. This was such a gift to the college, but it also presented a great challenge for us. We have had to make some very difficult decisions with many excellent proposals not making the shortlisting.’

Trinity College is based inside a 1669 country house in the Stoke Bishop suburb of Bristol. The school provides full-time and part-time undergraduate and postgraduate courses and typically hosts around 300 people on the site every day.

The latest project will provide environmentally sustainable accommodation for residential students currently living in the Carter Building. Once the student village is complete, a new teaching and learning space featuring an auditorium and guest bedrooms may later be delivered on the Carter Building site.

The Bristol Housing Festival, launched in 2018, has been promoting innovations such as smart technology and off-site manufacturing as a way to deliver quality, affordable housing. The five-year programme is supported by Bristol City Council, Bristol and Bath Regional Capital, WECA and The Shaftesbury Partnership.

The overall winner will be commissioned to work with the college to draw up working designs for the new student village which is planned to start on site in 2021.