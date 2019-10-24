Shortlist for William Sutton Prize 2019 revealed

Sarah Wigglesworth Architects and new practice Jas Bhalla Architects are among six teams shortlisted for Clarion Housing Group’s £20,000 annual affordable housing design prize

The competition, now in its second year, seeks ‘groundbreaking’ proposals that could make a positive social impact on an existing community. It is open to English organisations and all UK individuals aged over 18.

The William Sutton Prize for Placemaking and Affordable Housing Design ideas contest is one of two £20,000 awards run by the group, the other being the William Sutton Prize for Social Innovation, for which seven teams are shortlisted. Both are named after Clarion Housing Group’s founder, a Victorian entrepreneur who bequeathed his fortune to providing public housing.

Last year’s inaugural award was won by the all-women VeloCity team – featuring Jennifer Ross (Tibbalds), Sarah Featherstone (Featherstone Young), Kay Hughes (Khaa), Petra Marko (Marko and Placemakers), Annalie Riches (Mikhail Riches) and Judith Sykes (Expedition Engineering).

Clarion’s chief executive Clare Miller said: ‘At Clarion we’re passionate about investing in communities and identifying innovative solutions to issues facing society and that’s what the William Sutton Prize is all about.

‘It’s great to have seen an increase in applications in the second year – my fellow judges and I have a difficult job on our hands to choose our winners with so many inspirational projects on the shortlist.’

Clarion Housing Group formed three years ago following a merger of Circle Housing Group and Affinity Sutton, which was founded after Sutton’s death in 1900. The housing association is today the largest in the UK, managing 125,000 homes across 170 local authorities.

Sutton was born in the City of London in 1833 and created Sutton Carriers, the country’s first door-to-door parcel service. He bequeathed his entire fortune to a range of charitable projects including providing much-needed public housing across the capital.

The two awards celebrate excellence in social entrepreneurship and social housing design. The first prize focuses on concepts, services or products intended to make a positive social impact on a community while the second seeks a ‘groundbreaking’ concept for the benefit of social housing residents or a mixed-tenure community.

Judges include Miller, Academy of Urbanism director Biljana Savic, Social Enterprise UK chief executive Peter Holbrook, and Peter Fortune, Clarion Housing Association Board member and deputy leader of the London Borough of Bromley. The winners of each category will receive £20,000 to further develop their concept or idea that will benefit a community.

Savic said: ‘The Academy of Urbanism is delighted to support the William Sutton Prize for Placemaking and Affordable Housing Design for the second year running. Ensuring that affordable housing is well designed for the benefit of all and that it positively contributes to creating well-functioning, sustainable and attractive places is hugely important.

‘We are delighted with the range and quality of submissions seen by the judging panel and we look forward to continuing to support Clarion Housing Group in championing the placemaking and affordable housing agenda.’

The shortlists for the two prizes were chosen from more than 100 entries. The overall winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 20 November.

Shortlist: The William Sutton Prize for Placemaking and Affordable Housing Design



Intergenerational Living in Ebbsfleet

Sarah Wigglesworth Architects

Developing the housing element of Sarah Wigglesworth Architect’s vision for intergenerational living into a tangible design proposal and advocating for its importance to those who shape our social care system and built environment.

eBrik: The Resident’s Hub

eBrik



An innovative monitoring and communications system, providing transparency and facilitating effective communication between residents and stakeholders involved in the construction process.

Many More Parts than M! Re-thinking disability, access and inclusion beyond the building regulations

The DisOrdinary Architecture Project

Prototyping an alternative to the current (Part M) technical and legal guidance on access and inclusion, supporting developers, designers and managers to create truly accessible and beautiful spaces.

Developing the Hastings Common

Jericho Road Solutions

Creating a genuine urban commons through an ecosystem of buildings and spaces, organisations and people held together with shared values to inspire others throughout the country.

Forest Community Land Trust Community Hub: The Depot

Forest CLT

A vision for a new community hub to be developed as part of the Forest Community Land Trust scheme providing facilities for a proposed community-led housing development.

Radial Routes: transforming thoroughfares into boulevards

Jas Bhalla Architects

A proposal for a city-wide planning policy that encourages the transformation of nine underutilised main roads in Outer London into dense, urban streets through place-based design guidance.