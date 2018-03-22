Shortlist for RIBA South West Awards revealed

Grimshaw has completed a lengthy £1 billion redevelopment of London Bridge station, including a new 9,200m2 concourse. Jon Astbury talks to Grimshaw’s Stuart Grahn about the role of signage and wayfinding Photography Network Rail and Rick Roxburgh
Employees of the AJ100 practices have voted overwhelmingly to recognise an architect who has helped pioneer the position of women in architecture – and whose spirit of optimism shines through her work, says Ruth Slavid. Portraits by Ben Blossom
The latest issue features the shortlist for AJ Small Projects 2018 – 20 schemes built for less than £250,000, ranging from pavilions and school classrooms to rope seating and even a few house extensions. PLUS Can rooftop extensions help solve the housing crisis? Ellis Woodman on the crisis facing architectural book publishing; and a round-up of this year’s MIPIM property fair.