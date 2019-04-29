Shortlist announced for AJ100 Executive Architect of the Year

The AJ can reveal the three practices competing to be named AJ100 Executive Architect of the Year

The finalists include Stockwool, which recently completed Stratosphere for Telford Homes, a 342-home development on a brownfield site in east London.

The practice, which was shortlisted last year, has also completed four buildings of up to 17 storeys for the first phase of MaccreanorLavington’s Canada Water masterplan.

Also shortlisted is Design Delivery Unit, part of Scott Brownrigg, which delivered Squire and Partners’ redevelopment of a historic gas holder by Battersea Power Station.

The £367 million housing scheme was backed by a 2014 joint venture between Berkeley Homes and the National Grid which will see gas stations across London redeveloped.

The list is completed by Veretec, part of Aukett Swanke, which was executive architect on Waugh Thistleton Architects’ CLT redevelopment of a 1960s office in east London for the Ethical Property Company.

It also collaborated with Hopkins Architects on a new concert hall for King’s College School in Wimbledon.

Last year’s award was won by Glasgow-based jmarchitects for its collaboration with New York practice Steven Holl Architects at Maggie’s Barts in London.