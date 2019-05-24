Sheppard Robson becomes third architect to take on Leeds centre site

Sheppard Robson has submitted plans for a 783-home build-to-rent scheme in Globe Road, Leeds – making it the third practice to design a proposal for the city-centre site

The £180 million scheme, backed by private rented sector developer Get Living, features eight residential blocks on the thin canalside plot west of Leeds City station.

In 2013 Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios won permission for a £92 million, 609-home project for then-owner Taylor Wimpey, itself a replacement for an earlier 887-home RIBA competition-winning design by Assael Architecture from 2005.

Sheppard Robson’s all-new 63,000m² scheme will include a 23-storey tower as well as a waterfront pavilion called the Hub containing co-working space above a ground-floor restaurant.

The scheme would create a 2ha neighbourhood featuring a range of homes from studio apartments to family houses as part of the West Yorkshire city’s South Bank district

Amenities such as food shops, retail units and a gym would be created between the housing blocks.

Get Living executive chairman Rick de Blaby said: ‘A neighbourhood of this scale commits us fully to the long-term growth and success of Leeds and our role will see us working alongside the council and its own ambitious plans for the city.

‘Our proposal is a significant investment and one we anticipate will support businesses that need to recruit and retain staff and – most importantly for the people of Leeds – one that delivers great homes within new public spaces.

‘We have listened carefully to local people to create these ambitious plans for a new green neighbourhood and we’re particularly excited that proposal would see us opening up the site to the waterfront and creating new public routes along this stretch of the canalside.’

Show Fullscreen Sheppard Robson’s proposed Globe Road build-to-rent scheme in Leeds - submitted May 2019 - model Sheppard Robson’s proposed Globe Road build-to-rent scheme in Leeds - submitted May 2019 - model

Project data

Location Globe Road, Leeds

Type of project PRS Residential

Client Get Living

Architect Sheppard Robson

Landscape architect Gillespies

Planning consultant ID Planning

Structural engineer Roscoe

M&E consultant Buro Happold

Quantity surveyor Gardiner & Theobold

CDM adviser ORSA

Gross internal floor area 63,000m²