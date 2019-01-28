Unsupported browser

Sheila O’Donnell among finalists for WIA Architect of the Year Award

28 January, 2019 By

Sheila odonnel use this 1412981 150202 riba 408

FINALIST: Sheila O’Donnell, founding director of O’Donnell + Tuomey, for the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, by O’Donnell + Tuomey

Source:RIBA

  • 3. central european university phase 1, o donnell + tuomey, photograph by tam bujnovszky

    The Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, by O’Donnell + Tuomey

    Source:Tam Bujnovszky

  • Carme pigem

    FINALIST: Carme Pigem, co-founder of RCR Arquitectes, for De Krook Library in Ghent, Belgium, by RCR Arquitectes and Coussée & Goris Architecten

  • De krook library ghent by hisao suzuki

    De Krook Library in Ghent, Belgium, by RCR Arquitectes and Coussée & Goris Architecten

    Source:Hisao Suzuki

  • Oma ellen van loon kristian ridder nielsen

    FINALIST: Ellen van Loon, partner at OMA, for the Qatar National Library in Doha, by OMA

    Source:Kristian Ridder Nielsen

  • Qatar national library oma

    Qatar National Library in Doha, by OMA

  • Eva prats

    FINALIST: Eva Prats, co-founder of Flores & Prats, for Casal Balaguer Cultural Centre in Palma de Mallorca, Spain by Flores & Prats and Duch-Pizà

  • Casal balaguer flores and prats

    Casal Balaguer Cultural Centre in Palma de Mallorca, Spain by Flores & Prats and Duch-Pizà

O’Donnell + Tuomey’s co-founder director Sheila O’Donnell is one of four architects shortlisted for Women in Architecture’s highly coveted Architect of the Year Award

The prestigious annual prize rewards excellence in design with an emphasis on a recently completed project. O’Donnell was recognised this year for the practice’s Central European University building in Budapest which was also a contender for the RIBA International Prize 2018.

She is joined among the finalists by OMA partner Ellen van Loon, Eva Prats of Flores & Prats and Carme Pigem of 2017 Pritzker Prize-winning practice RCR Arquitectes.

The shortlist

  • Eva Prats, co-founder of Flores & Prats, for Casal Balaguer Cultural Centre in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, by Flores & Prats and Duch-Pizà
  • Sheila O’Donnell, founding director of O’Donnell + Tuomey, for the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, by O’Donnell + Tuomey
  • Ellen van Loon, partner at OMA, for the Qatar National Library in Doha by OMA
  • Carme Pigem, co-founder of RCR Arquitectes, for De Krook Library in Ghent, Belgium, by RCR Arquitectes and Coussée & Goris Architecten

Previous winners include Jeanne Gang of US practice Studio Gang in 2016, Mexican Gabriela Carrillo in 2017 and Peruvian architect Sandra Barclay in 2018.

All shortlisted candidates will present to a judging panel with the winners announced at the AJ/AR Women in Architecture Luncheon at The Savoy on Friday 1 March.

The Women in Architecture awards, in association with The Architectural Review and The Architects’ Journal, are in place to inspire change in the architectural profession by celebrating great design by women architects from around the world and promoting role models for young women in practice.

