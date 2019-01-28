Sheila O’Donnell among finalists for WIA Architect of the Year Award

O’Donnell + Tuomey’s co-founder director Sheila O’Donnell is one of four architects shortlisted for Women in Architecture’s highly coveted Architect of the Year Award

The prestigious annual prize rewards excellence in design with an emphasis on a recently completed project. O’Donnell was recognised this year for the practice’s Central European University building in Budapest which was also a contender for the RIBA International Prize 2018.

She is joined among the finalists by OMA partner Ellen van Loon, Eva Prats of Flores & Prats and Carme Pigem of 2017 Pritzker Prize-winning practice RCR Arquitectes.

The shortlist

Eva Prats, co-founder of Flores & Prats, for Casal Balaguer Cultural Centre in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, by Flores & Prats and Duch-Pizà

co-founder of Flores & Prats, for Casal Balaguer Cultural Centre in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, by Flores & Prats and Duch-Pizà Sheila O’Donnell , founding director of O’Donnell + Tuomey, for the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, by O’Donnell + Tuomey

, founding director of O’Donnell + Tuomey, for the Central European University in Budapest, Hungary, by O’Donnell + Tuomey Ellen van Loon , partner at OMA, for the Qatar National Library in Doha by OMA

, partner at OMA, for the Qatar National Library in Doha by OMA Carme Pigem, co-founder of RCR Arquitectes, for De Krook Library in Ghent, Belgium, by RCR Arquitectes and Coussée & Goris Architecten

Previous winners include Jeanne Gang of US practice Studio Gang in 2016, Mexican Gabriela Carrillo in 2017 and Peruvian architect Sandra Barclay in 2018.

All shortlisted candidates will present to a judging panel with the winners announced at the AJ/AR Women in Architecture Luncheon at The Savoy on Friday 1 March.