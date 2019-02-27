ShedKM reveals plans for modular Manchester housing

Liverpool and London-based practice ShedKM has revealed its plans for a kit-of-parts block of flats for regeneration specialist developer Urban Splash

The Mansion House flexible living space concept – which has consent and is being built in a factory in Bilbao – will start on site at Urban Splash’s New Islington development in Manchester later this year and go on sale this summer.

The scheme represents the third offsite-manufactured product from Urban Splash after its Town House and Fab House concepts.

Mansion House is a series of medium-rise apartment blocks comprising a total of up to 40 flats along with communal lobbies, stairwells and landings.

The homes feature dual aspect views, and sustainably sourced cross-laminated timber feature walls and ceilings which retain heat in winter and let the building cool in the summer.

Extra high ceilings and 8m2 balconies are complemented by tall doors and big windows.

Urban Splash chairman and co-founder Tom Bloxham said: ‘Mansion House is a product that once again challenges design convention, and something we believe will redefine the concept of apartment living, creating a series of flexible one and two-bedroom homes which combine state-of-the-art materials and construction with a lifestyle-enhancing design.’

As with Town House, homeowners will be able to choose from nine apartment layouts to suit how they want to live. Inner walls are non-load-bearing, meaning rooms and layouts can be changed as customers desire.

ShedKM designer Ian Killick said: ‘Our starting point for Mansion House was to challenge and rethink the trend towards larger, monolithic and increasingly impersonal apartment blocks and towers springing up in our towns and cities.

‘Instead we have focused on creating great places to live – and, while the aesthetics are important, the design of Mansion House blocks means that we are evoking community living and encouraging neighbourly living.’

Earlier this month, a team led by Urban Splash and architect Proctor & Matthews emerged as favourites to design and build around 440 homes at the new town of Northstowe in Cambridgeshire, in what is likely to become the UK’s largest modular housing scheme this century