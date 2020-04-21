ShedKM-led team reveals 2,000-home Birmingham regeneration plans

ShedKM has submitted to planners a masterplan for a 2,000-home development on the site of a bus garage in central Birmingham
The Liverpool and London-based practice is working with Glenn Howells Architects and Maccreanor Lavington on the regeneration of the 2.5ha site in Adderley Street in the inner-city Digbeth area.
ShedKM’s vision for the area – which includes workspace, leisure and retail facilities – was handed in to councillors on behalf of mid-market residential developer HUB and partner National Express.
It includes a series of design codes aimed at ensuring the development creates a neighbourhood ‘reﬂecting Digbeth’s industrial heritage while supporting a new community through bold architecture’.
Home to the West Midlands Travel central Birmingham bus garage, the site borders the Grand Union Canal. It is a short walk from the city centre and the under-construction Curzon Street High Speed 2 station.
HUB said in community consultation documents that the scheme would evolve to shape a neighbourhood that would feel ‘Digbethian at its core’ and be a ‘thriving hub of creativity, productivity and life’. The developer said it imagined ’daily life spilling out from buildings into the streets and public spaces through the day and evening’.
It said ground-floor space would be created for small incubators to be used by single-employee businesses; larger workspaces; kiosks for eating and drinking; canalside restaurants and bars; local convenience shops; and retail spaces.
HUB managing director Damien Sharkey said this week: ‘We have worked very closely with the local authority, local community and other stakeholders over the past 15 months to ensure that our proposed plans will support Digbeth’s long-term evolution.
‘We are excited to have submitted plans for our first regeneration project in Birmingham, one of the UKs most creative and lively neighbourhoods.’
HUB bordesley junction aerial emerging
Project data
Location Digbeth, Birmingham
Local authority Birmingham City Council
Type of project Mixed use
Client HUB
Masterplan architect ShedKM
Design support Glenn Howells, Maccreanor Lavington
Planning consultant Avison Young
Visuals ShedKM architects + Uniform
Readers' comments (1)
Chris Medland21 April, 2020 11:28 am
look, designing good homes is difficult. being efficient with the plan, maximising daylight, reducing overlooking etc. etc. but... why do all these contemporary high density developments look the same? There seems always to be a larger aperture than window, the top floor proportions are always a multiple of the lower floor and open to elements, brick panelling in various shades etc.. Even the polish on these proposals is from the same menu- sedum roof, PV's, the overly ambitious large trees on the roof. Its getting boring. what does this series of building have to do with the site, with Birmingham in the 21st century, with be regenerative and preparing its occupants for climate change? I have no doubt that it is an expertly crafted plan, and precisely detailed building that will be efficient and serve the client well, but, despite it being by an exciting practice, good god its boring. If these guys with their track record and such good clients are doing this where's progress going to come from? If it cant come in such large scale investments what chance do we, as architects, stand on smaller projects? Now is surely the time to be pushing the envelope - this doesn't, its just really good efficient work by an excellent practice. But where's architecture gone?
