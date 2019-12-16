Shake-up for Old Oak Common masterplan after loss of Cargiant plot

The £1 billion Old Oak Common regeneration scheme has been significantly revised after the developers lost a long-fought planning battle over a key plot of land

The Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) had originally planned to buy a 22ha site owned by car dealership Cargiant for the west London development.

OPDC has always said it could pay to relocate the Cargiant business or buy the land under a compulsory purchase order. However, in September a planning inspector ruled against its plans.

Now the corporation has confirmed the Cargiant site (pictured green below) is not part of its plans and revealed it will instead work with HS2, Network Rail and local boroughs on a fresh set of plans.

It means the OPDC will no longer be continuing with the provisional grant of £250 million from the Housing Infrastructure Fund.

Geoff Warren, owner of Cargiant, said the dealership was ‘delighted’ at the OPDC’s change of approach.

’Cargiant is a hugely important and thriving business and we have significant plans to grow our car processing plant, creating many hundreds more highly skilled jobs and also investing in a new Electrical Vehicle Centre to help Londoners make the shift towards electric vehicles.

’The car industry is entering a period of significant transformation and we look forward to working closely with the OPDC over the coming months to bring these benefits forward.’

David Lunts, interim CEO of OPDC, said the new plans ‘in no way’ undermine the ambition to build thousands of new homes in the area. He said: ’This new approach to delivering the amazing potential at Old Oak and Park Royal makes good sense, given the dramatic changes in market conditions over the past year or so.

’With the price of industrial land shooting up four or fivefold in as many years, earlier plans to bring forward Old Oak North are unfortunately not currently viable.

’This new approach also gives us the opportunity to support Cargiant and other local businesses to remain locally based and support investments in jobs, zero-emission vehicles and further develop the area as a leading location for sustainable innovation’.

A design team led by AECOM with Asif Khan, BIG, Maccreanor Lavington and WilkinsonEyre was appointed in 2017 to masterplan the huge former industrial site, which centred around Crossrail and the planned construction of HS2’s Old Oak Common station.