Seven shortlisted for £50m University of Liverpool contest

Seven practices have been shortlisted for a £50 million project to create new teaching facilities at the University of Liverpool

Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, which drew up the wider masterplan for a major overhaul of the Merseyside institution’s estate, is one of the finalists for this slice of detailed work.

It is joined by fellow AJ100 top 20 firms Sheppard Robson and Stride Treglown on the shortlist for the project, which will see refurbishment and extension works to existing buildings.

Ryder Architecture, Ellis Williams Architecture and Fairhursts Design Group also made the cut from more than 20 longlisted practices.

The shortlist for the work – to deliver upgraded facilities for the School of Engineering and Environmental Sciences as well as the Department of Electrical Engineering and Electronics – is completed by local practice K2 with Reiach & Hall.

Under the £1 billion masterplan, this latest project will see the existing Jane Herdman Laboratories extension demolished and the existing School of Environmental Sciences refurbished and extended to improve its capacity and working environment.

Meanwhile a new facility will be formed for the Department of Electrical Engineering and Electronics by refurbishing the Derby and Hartley buildings on Dover Street and linking them via a new atrium. This will address current capacity and condition issues, according to the masterplan, and ‘form a reinvigorated western gateway’.

University vice-chancellor Dame Janet Beer said when the masterplan was unveiled earlier this year: ’We are proud of our place in the city and of our architectural heritage. Our plans are sensitive to this and provide exciting new opportunities to further enhance the appearance of our campuses and their surroundings.

’While our estate already boasts some world-class facilities and wonderful spaces, we need continued investment to best support our ambitious future plans. This masterplan provides an exciting, clear and coherent vision for our university campuses and includes significant investment, which will have a number of positive regional impacts, not least on the economy.’

The masterplan includes a central green on the campus as part of a public realm vision designed to support the university’s commitments to sustainability and wellbeing.

In June this year O’Donnell + Tuomey was selected from an impressive shortlist to win the contest to design a new extension to the university’s School of Architecture.