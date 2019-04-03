Unsupported browser

Seven buildings shortlisted for RSAW Awards 2019

3 April, 2019 By

Menai science park 3432 richard chivers original 7

Menai Science Park, Ynys Môn by FaulknerBrown Architects

Source: Richard Chivers

  • Menai science park 3432 richard chivers original 7

    Menai Science Park, Ynys Môn by FaulknerBrown Architects

    Source: Richard Chivers

  • Menai science park 3432 richard chivers original 8

    Menai Science Park, Ynys Môn by FaulknerBrown Architects

    Source: Richard Chivers

  • Menai science park 3432 richard chivers original 6

    Menai Science Park, Ynys Môn by FaulknerBrown Architects

    Source: Richard Chivers

  • Galeri caernarfon ci 3089 andy marshall original 7

    Galeri Caernarfon Cinema Extension, Caernarfon by Richard Murphy Architects

    Source: Andy Marshall

  • Galeri caernarfon ci 3089 andy marshall original 2

    Galeri Caernarfon Cinema Extension, Caernarfon by Richard Murphy Architects

    Source: Andy Marshall

  • Canolfan s4c yr egin 3093 craig auckland original 1

    Canolfan S4C Yr Egin, Carmarthen by BDP with Rural Office for Architecture

    Source: Craig Auckland

  • Canolfan s4c yr egin 3093 craig auckland original 8

    Canolfan S4C Yr Egin, Carmarthen by BDP with Rural Office for Architecture

    Source: Craig Auckland

  • Canolfan s4c yr egin 3093 craig auckland original 9

    Canolfan S4C Yr Egin, Carmarthen by BDP with Rural Office for Architecture

    Source: Craig Auckland

  • Ysgol trimsaran 3136 phil boorman original 1

    Ysgol Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire by Architype

    Source: Phil Boorman

  • Ysgol trimsaran 3136 phil boorman original 2

    Ysgol Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire by Architype

    Source: Phil Boorman

  • Ysgol trimsaran 3136 phil boorman original 4

    Ysgol Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire by Architype

    Source: Phil Boorman

  • St fagans main build 3255 phil boorman original 1

    St Fagans Main Building, Cardiff by Purcell

    Source: Phil Boorman

  • St fagans main build 3255 phil boorman original 3

    St Fagans Main Building, Cardiff by Purcell

    Source: Phil Boorman

  • Gweithdy, st fagans 3356 craig auckland original 4

    Gweithdy, St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Craig Auckland

  • Gweithdy, st fagans 3356 craig auckland original 8

    Gweithdy, St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Craig Auckland

  • Gweithdy, st fagans 3356 craig auckland original 2

    Gweithdy, St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Craig Auckland

  • Silver how 3324 simon maxwell original 1

    Silver How, Llanhennock by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

    Source: Simon Maxwell

  • Silver how 3324 simon maxwell original 3

    Silver How, Llanhennock by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

    Source: Simon Maxwell

  • Silver how 3324 simon maxwell original 10

    Silver How, Llanhennock by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

    Source: Simon Maxwell

Seven buildings have been shortlisted for the The Royal Society of Architects in Wales (RSAW) Welsh Architecture Awards – the first stage of the region’s RIBA Awards 2019

Notoriously in 2017 none of the Regional Award winners went on to scoop RIBA National Awards. However last year, there were three winners of Welsh Architecture Awards among the RIBA’s National Award winners.

Elinor Gray-Williams, chair of the RSAW 2019 jury, said she was pleased by the quality of the 14 buildings submitted for the awards this time. She said: ‘It was encouraging to see such a wide and varied selection of project types, ranging from smaller-scaled and highly bespoke domestic projects with big-thinking approaches, to highly complex and large-scale education, office and art centre projects.

’The care taken in executing the projects and the ambition promised within all schemes was highly impressive, so we had a tough job narrowing down the entries.’

She also noted the challenges of meeting the sustainability criteria set by the RIBA and the consideration of value in delivery, adding: ’Despite the challenges, the shortlisted schemes all present a high standard of design, with each representing something distinctly creative against similar precedent. Wales should be proud of all the buildings submitted this year.’

All shortlisted buildings will be visited by the regional jury panel, comprising two architects and a non-architect ‘lay assessor’, in the coming weeks, with the winning buildings announced at an evening reception at Cornerstone, Cardiff on Thursday 30 May.

Making the regional shortlists is the first step on the long road to the RIBA Stirling Prize. Regional Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award, and the successful schemes stand a chance of winning the Stirling Prize.

The shortlist

Menai Science Park, Ynys Môn by FaulknerBrown Architects

Menai science park 3432 nick kane original 2

Source: Nick Kane

Galeri Caernarfon Cinema Extension, Caernarfon by Richard Murphy Architects

Galeri caernarfon ci 3089 andy marshall original 8

Source: Andy Marshall

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin, Carmarthen by BDP with Rural Office for Architecture

Canolfan s4c yr egin 3093 craig auckland original 4

Source: Craig Auckland

Ysgol Trimsaran, Carmarthenshire by Architype

Ysgol trimsaran 3136 phil boorman original 8

Source: Phil Boorman

St Fagans Main Building, Cardiff by Purcell

St fagans main build 3255 phil boorman original 2

Source: Phil Boorman

Gweithdy, St Fagans National Museum of History, Cardiff by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Gweithdy, st fagans 3356 craig auckland original 6

Source: Craig Auckland

Silver How, Llanhennock by Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Silver how 3324 simon maxwell original 1

Source: Simon Maxwell

 

