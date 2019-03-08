Set binding targets in Environment Bill, top industry names urge government

A 23-strong group of leading design, construction and property businesses, including Bennetts Associates, has called on the government to set binding targets in its draft Environment Bill

The companies have signed an open letter to the chancellor of the exchequer asking for the Environment (Principles and Governance) Bill, which aims to set out how the UK maintains environmental standards post-Brexit, to provide the ’foundation for economic growth that is restorative and regenerative by design’.

In the letter (see attached), which was co-ordinated by UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), the signatories highlight the ongoing depletion of nature in the UK and call for a strong response from government.

The government, the group claims should use the Environment Bill to set legally binding targets to achieve a range of environmental objectives – including tackling biodiversity loss, improving water and air quality and cutting down resource use and waste.

UKGBC chief executive Julie Hirigoyen said: ‘This letter from a prominent group of built environment businesses calls on the chancellor to recognise that the Environment Bill is instrumental in ensuring a healthy prosperous economy in future.

‘These businesses are showing leadership by calling for legally binding targets for the achievement of environmental objectives. This will give the construction and property sector the confidence and certainty we need to help drive nature’s recovery.’

We hope this initiative will focus attention on matters neglected during the Brexit paralysis

Rab Bennetts of Bennetts Associates added: ‘We’ve long believed that we all need objective measures for environmental protection and have ourselves signed up to a UN-driven scheme for science-based targets that focus on every aspect of our business, including our design work.

’We hope that UKGBC’s initiative in lobbying the government will help focus attention on matters that have been neglected during the Brexit paralysis.’

Signatories to the letter:

Argent (Property Development) Services

Atelier Ten

BAM Construct UK

BAM Nuttall

Barratt Developments

Bennetts Associates

Berkeley Group Holdings

BRE

British Land

Clarion Housing Group

Colliers International

GS8

Hoare Lea

Interface

JLL

Kingspan Insulation

Lendlease

Linkcity

Redrow

Telford Homes

William Hare

Willmott Dixon

WSP