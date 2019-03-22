Serpentine Pavilion architect under fire over unpaid interns

The Serpentine Gallery has been criticised over this year’s pavilion commission after it emerged its chosen architect, Junya Ishigami + Associates, uses unpaid interns in Japan

The experimental 44-year-old designer was unveiled in February as the 19th architect in the Hyde Park gallery’s annual pavilion programme, whereby international architects are given the opportunity to build their first structure in the UK.

But the commission has been questioned after it emerged the award-winning practice uses unpaid interns in its Tokyo studio.

An email sent by Junya Ishigami + Associates in response to a student seeking an internship, seen by the AJ, outlines a number of ‘conditions’ including no pay and a six-day working week with office hours of 11 am to midnight.

According to the email, the placement would last for a period of 8 to 12 weeks ‘or more’, with interns required to use their own software and computer equipment.

It also said foreign applicants must obtain visas and entry into Japan independently. ’The maximum we can provide is one invitation/confirmation letter of your internship. Please respect that,’ it states.

After reading the conditions, the student who received the email decided not to apply for the role, telling the AJ: ’I considered it [the internship] for a second, but then later I just realised how ridiculous the terms are. I can’t afford to do that, considering that Tokyo is not at all a cheap place to live.’

The Serpentine Gallery said it was not aware the practice used unpaid interns, and said it had contacted the architect to ‘rectify the situation’.

A spokesperson added: ’The Serpentine only supports paid positions on all of its projects and commissions, and is a London Living Wage employer.’

While controversial in the UK, so-called ’open desk’ internships, where students work for between three to six months unpaid, making models and undertaking office-based tasks, are still common practice in Japan.

It is not the first time a Serpentine architect has been involved in controversy over internships. In 2013 the pavilion designer Sou Fujimoto, defended the practice of using unpaid interns in Japan, describing the system as a ’nice opportunity’.

And later that year the Serpentine itself was targeted by student protesters after it advertised an unpaid position at the gallery.

In 2011 the RIBA changed its rules to compel chartered practices to pay at least the minimum wage to all student placements.

Simeon Shtebunaev, a student representative on the RIBA Council, described the internship culture in Japan as ‘appalling’ and said the Serpentine Gallery should ’think twice’ about the message it is sending.

’The gallery is a British-based organisation and the convention here is strongly against unpaid internships,’ he said, adding: ’The issue of using your own laptop and software is outrageous, as this means that sometimes the practice might be profiting of student licenses and other software, therefore, putting them in precarious position legally.’

RIBA president Ben Derbyshire said while he could not comment on individual cases, any exploitation of students through unpaid internships was ’completely unacceptable’.

Ishigami, who won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Biennale of Architecture in 2010, worked with SANAA until 2004 when he set up his own practice, Junya Ishigami + Associates.

Junya Ishigami + Associates has been approached for comment.