Serpentine Galleries name new boss

The Serpentine Galleries have named a new chief executive after their last boss resigned amid public uproar

Bettina Korek takes over from Yana Peel, who handed in her notice in the face of ‘toxic personal attacks’ on the same day as press were due to tour the 2019 Serpentine Pavilion designed by Junya Ishigami.

Peel faced criticism for her holdings in NSO Group, an Israeli spyware firm, which has been accused of selling surveillance software to authoritarian regimes.

Korek, executive director of art fair Frieze Los Angeles, will take over as Serpentine boss from March 2020.

Korek also founded ForYourArt, an organisation which produces projects with artists and publishes a free weekly guide to art in Los Angeles.

And she is a special projects editor for quarterly design magazine Surface, as well as a long-term member of the Los Angeles County Art Commission.

Korek joins the Serpentine Galleries for the organisation’s 50th anniversary year.

The architect or designer behind the galleries’ next annual pavilion is expected to be revealed early in the new year.

The 2019 Serpentine Pavilion was praised as ‘the most successful and grounded pavilion’ since 2011 by the AJ’s Rob Wilson, but was overshadowed by criticism of its designer Ishigami (pictured below), for using unpaid interns at his Tokyo studio.