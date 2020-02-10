Sergison Bates wins contest to ‘radically rethink’ Swiss museum

Sergison Bates has won the contest to overhaul and extend the 1970s town library and museum of cultural history in Bulle, in the Swiss Canton of Fribourg

Working with long-term collaborators Geneva-based Jaccaud Spicher Architectes Associés, the practice was chosen for the Musée Gruérien from a 10-strong shortlist following a two-stage competition.

The other contenders included London’s Tony Fretton Architects, Bakker & Blanc architectes from Lausanne and Majorca-based TEd’A arquitectes.

The original building opened in 1972 and was first extended in 2002, but since then visitor numbers have increased.

As well as revamping the existing structure, the scheme includes a series of new, low-rise pavilions, mainly constructed from timber.

Museum director Isabelle Raboud-Schüle said: ‘It’s a sensible project. The architects understood the need for continuity while innovating. With this project we keep the spirit, but we dare to grow. It’s not a question of signalling our identity by planting a 50m totem pole. There is no spectacular architectural gesture here.

’There is the will to think about people, about how they can best move around. The museum and the library welcome some 110,000 people every year, and we have to keep that anthill in mind while creating a more comfortable, more generous space.’

Jonathan Sergison, of Sergison Bates architects added: ‘We have a responsibility in relation to what already exists. Our proposal is an exercise in reusing, reconfiguring and subtly reinventing what we found. It adopts the grammar of the existing building and extends it by adding peripheral volumes, so that it grows into a new entity.’

A future timescale is not yet known.

Show Fullscreen Sergison bates sketch