Sergison Bates to overhaul landmark Peter Jones store

Sergison Bates Architects and heritage consultant Purcell are teaming up to restore the exterior of the Grade II*-listed Peter Jones department store on London’s Sloane Square

The store’s owner, John Lewis Partnership, has commissioned the practices to reimagine the iconic 1936 shop’s external envelope – one of the first modern buildings to feature a glass curtain wall curtain. Plans are due to be submitted for approval later this year.

The building, at the heart of the Cadogan estate in Chelsea, was designed by William Crabtree of the firm of Slater, Crabtree and Moberly.

The last major refurbishment was carried out by John McAslan & Partners in 2004. That £100 million three-phase revamp included new interiors and extensions, and improved operational facilities and building services.

Sergison Bates proposes refurbishing and enhancing the store’s historic attributes.

Sergison Bates’s partner in charge of the project Mark Tuff, said: ‘We are delighted to have been asked to reimagine such a London institution. The opportunity to transform the historic building fabric of this part of our city against the backdrop of current challenges in retail is unique.’

Purcell partner Elizabeth Smith said: ‘Prior to appointment, we studied archival records regarding the building’s design, which has helped us to develop a deep understanding of the history and evolution of the building.’

In April, Sergison Bates won the international competition to design a €60 million performing arts quarter in Leuven, Belgium