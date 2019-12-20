Sergison Bates fends off French firms to land mixed-use scheme in Paris

Sergison Bates has defeated a shortlist of French and Belgian rivals to win a competition to design a €24 million (£20 million) residential-led scheme in central Paris

In collaboration with Nantes-based Bourbouze & Graindorge (B&G), the practice beat three teams: François Brugel and atelier Rita; Joly-Loiret and Dumont-Legrand; and Hart-Berteloot + DVVT (De Vylder Vink Taillieu).

Sergison Bates and B&G will now work with Nantes-based Bourbouze & Graindorge (B&G) on its design for 181 flats, alongside industrial workspace, a café and other commercial space.

The duo is designing just one quarter of the development set for the 3.2ha Saint-Vincent-de-Paul site. The area was once home to a convent, which was later repurposed into a hospital.

Around 60 per cent of the overall 61,000m2 development, by Paris Habitat, will be realised through reusing existing buildings.

However, Sergison Bates and B&G’s scheme will replace obsolete structures with three new buildings.

The practices will also oversee the revamp of one existing building, an old laundry.

Consultation on the project will begin next month, with work expected to start on site in August 2021.

Show Fullscreen 373 p2 Source: Sergison Bates and Barbouze & Graindorge