Scottish outfit Pidgin Perfect evolves into New Practice

New Practice has taken over Glasgow-based architect Pidgin Perfect while expanding into its first London office

The fledgling company was set up in March by Pidgin Perfect founders Marc Cairns and Becca Thomas, who will stay on as directors alongside six other members of New Practice staff.

It has also taken over all of Pidgin Perfect’s assets and liabilities.

Founded in 2011, Pidgin Perfect represented Scotland at the Venice Biennale in 2012 and has delivered projects for clients including the British Council, Greater London Authority, Historic England and the Scottish Government.

In 2018 it was the only practice outside the capital to be appointed to the Mayor of London’s Architecture and Urbanism panel.

Cairns, now managing director of New Practice, said: ’Over the past eight years, Becca and I have built an impressive track record working for public and private clients to develop and support place-based recommendations.

’This experience will underpin the work of New Practice and we are excited to lead on forward-thinking projects for years to come.’

New Practice has also opened its second studio, based in London’s Shoreditch, to help deliver ongoing projects including the East Village Pavilion in Stratford’s Olympic Village.

The practice is also working on a range of amenity spaces for Barclays’ new campus and a £1.7 million development of a Victorian school building, both in Glasgow.

Creative director Thomas said: ’Our work together has made us think very carefully about the role that architects and designers play in the lifecycle of the city.

’We have gained valuable experience as practitioners, worked with a diverse range of people, and, as New Practice, will continue to champion unexpected ways to apply design thinking across the built environment.’