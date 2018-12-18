Unsupported browser

Saved from extinction: Tonkin Liu meets fundraising target for dino-bridge

18 December, 2018 By

  Dinosaur island

    Dinosaur island

    Source:Kevin Ireland

  Dinosaur iguanodon in Crystal Palace Park

    Dinosaur iguanodon in Crystal Palace Park

    Source:Kevin Ireland

  Dinosaur iguanodon in Crystal Palace Park

    Dinosaur iguanodon in Crystal Palace Park

    Source:Kevin Ireland

Tonkin Liu’s bridge to Crystal Palace Park’s Grade I-listed dinosaurs is a step closer to reality after a successful crowdfunding campaign 

The practice, backed by Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs and Bromley Council, will now begin work on the lightweight crossing after an online crowdfunding campaign raised £70,000.

The scheme has also received £30,000 from the mayor while more than 600 people – including Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash – gave donations towards the perforated lace-like structure.

Practice director Anna Liu said: ‘Tonkin Liu is delighted to have been brought on board by Ellinor Michel and her Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs group. The group has worked so very hard around the clock to beat the clock!

‘We have a tight timeframe so now enter into an intensive design development stage, working with Arup and finding someone who can help us build it by the summer of 2019.’

As well as appealing to his 3.6 million Twitter followers to help, British-born Slash – who spent part of his childhood in the capital – donated a signed top hat for auction.

Local authority Bromley Council meanwhile has given its support in principle but has not committed any funds to the appeal.

The design team will submit plans for the bridge, which features an ‘integral drawbridge plank’, in early 2019 with construction scheduled for the spring ahead of a summer opening.

According to the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize-winning practice, the life-sized dinosaur sculptures were created ‘at a pivotal moment in 1854 as the first-ever edu-tainment for science’. They sit on an island within a landscape that ‘attempts to reflect 400 million years of geologic time’.

Project data

Location Crystal Palace Park, Bromley, south London
Type of project Pedestrian Bridge
Client Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs and Bromley Council
Architect Tonkin Liu
Landscape architect Originally Joseph Paxton, 1854
Main contractor To be appointed in spring 2019
Funding Crowdfunding via Spacehive
Tender date TBC
Start on site date Spring 2019
Completion date Summer 2019
Contract duration N/A
Total cost £70,000

Source: Kevin Ireland

Dinosaur island

