Saved from extinction: Tonkin Liu meets fundraising target for dino-bridge

Tonkin Liu’s bridge to Crystal Palace Park’s Grade I-listed dinosaurs is a step closer to reality after a successful crowdfunding campaign

The practice, backed by Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs and Bromley Council, will now begin work on the lightweight crossing after an online crowdfunding campaign raised £70,000.

The scheme has also received £30,000 from the mayor while more than 600 people – including Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash – gave donations towards the perforated lace-like structure.

Practice director Anna Liu said: ‘Tonkin Liu is delighted to have been brought on board by Ellinor Michel and her Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs group. The group has worked so very hard around the clock to beat the clock!

‘We have a tight timeframe so now enter into an intensive design development stage, working with Arup and finding someone who can help us build it by the summer of 2019.’

The palaeotheriums are grinning, the plesiosaurs can't stop laughing, the Hyleosaurus can't sit still, the Irish Elk is dancing, the labyrinthodons are hopping, the Iguanodons are doing a conga, and the Megalosaurus has fainted because we're going to build the #DinoBridge!!!! 💚 pic.twitter.com/uOOo8zHqOz — Crystal Palace Dinos (@cpdinosaurs) December 17, 2018

As well as appealing to his 3.6 million Twitter followers to help, British-born Slash – who spent part of his childhood in the capital – donated a signed top hat for auction.

Local authority Bromley Council meanwhile has given its support in principle but has not committed any funds to the appeal.

The design team will submit plans for the bridge, which features an ‘integral drawbridge plank’, in early 2019 with construction scheduled for the spring ahead of a summer opening.

According to the RIBA Stephen Lawrence Prize-winning practice, the life-sized dinosaur sculptures were created ‘at a pivotal moment in 1854 as the first-ever edu-tainment for science’. They sit on an island within a landscape that ‘attempts to reflect 400 million years of geologic time’.

Show Fullscreen Tonkinliu crystal palace dinosaur bridge 4

Project data

Location Crystal Palace Park, Bromley, south London

Type of project Pedestrian Bridge

Client Friends of Crystal Palace Dinosaurs and Bromley Council

Architect Tonkin Liu

Landscape architect Originally Joseph Paxton, 1854

Main contractor To be appointed in spring 2019

Funding Crowdfunding via Spacehive

Tender date TBC

Start on site date Spring 2019

Completion date Summer 2019

Contract duration N/A

Total cost £70,000