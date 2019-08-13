Ryder gains approval for 17-storey Liverpool hotel

Liverpool councillors have given the green light for Ryder Architecture’s 221-bed hotel within the Paddington Village regeneration development

The city council’s planning committee gave consent for the Newcastle practice’s 17-storey tower, situated opposite the University of Liverpool.

The council-backed scheme, close to the junction of Mount Vernon Road and Grove Street, will include guest facilities including a restaurant, bar, gym, meeting rooms and a coffee lounge.

It will fill plot 10 of the £1 billion Paddington Village masterplan, part of the central plot masterplanned by Ryder. The local authority hopes the overall village will eventually offer more than 160,000m² of science, technology, health and education facilities.

Planning officers said the scheme would create ‘an attractive and distinctive high-quality building’ to ’provide important facilities for Paddington Village’.

The hotel will be clad in Cor-ten steel panels. Window apertures will feature double-glazed modules with an anodised aluminium finish.

Mayor Joe Anderson said Paddington Village was ‘one of the most exciting projects in Europe’ and hailed the approval of the hotel scheme as ‘another step in the right direction’.

Paddington Village is part of a plan to create a Knowledge Quarter, being overseen by a raft of bodies including the local authority, the city’s two universities, the local NHS trust and the Hope Street community interest company.

AHR’s £35 million outpost of the Royal College of Physicians, to be known as the Spine, was approved by councillors for another plot in the village last year.